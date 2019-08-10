Center Bistro, the Yadkin Arts Council and Furry Friends of the Foothills will present the “Dog Days of Summer” 5-8 p.m. Aug. 16 at Center Plaza, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
The night will feature music by Arnold Hill, face painting by the Interact Club from Yadkin Early College, arts and crafts, and a menu from the Center Bistro.
The band Arnold Hill crosses genres and features Sam McCarson (bass, guitar and vocals), Mike Yow (guitar, harmonica and vocals, and Heath Brown (drums, percussion and vocals).
For information, call 336-679-2941 or email Erika@yadkinarts.org.