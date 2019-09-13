Art Nouveau Winston-Salem is presenting an exhibition of digital paintings by Zach McCraw now through mid-October in the gallery at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
A multi-media artist who lives in Germanton, McGraw teaches at Sawtooth School for Visual Arts and Stokes Arts. Besides digital painting, he does video art, sculpture, music production, performance art and fashion design.
The pieces in the show are from a recent collection of “FuturoSurrealist” landscapes made on his iPhone. His enthusiasm for digital art stems from an ecologically conscious desire to reduce waste and develop environmentally sustainable art practices.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.zachmccraw.com.
