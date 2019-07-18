Two exhibitions will open open 6-8 p.m. today, July 18, at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive.
Artwork by Winston-Salem-based artist Leo Rucker will be part of SECCA’s curated series, Southern Idiom. “Painting Happy Hill,” acrylic-on-canvas paintings by Rucker, will be for sale and on display through Aug. 11 in the Preview Gallery.
“Painting Happy Hill” is an artistic interpretation of life in Winston-Salem’s oldest African American communities. Images were sourced from the original photographs from Old Salem Museum and Gardens’ archive. The project brings attention to the lives of enslaved blacks from Salem who transitioned to freed people and created their own vibrant community.
Rucker received his degree in commercial art at Rutledge College and has completed numerous portraits and murals in Forsyth County. Visit rucker artstudio.webs.com.
“Furnished” will hang through Jan. 5 in the Main Gallery. Several of the artists featured in the show will be at the opening to discuss their work.
A juried exhibition, “Furnished” features more than 50 works by 15 contemporary artists from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. From furniture-based sculpture to sculpture that functions as furniture, “Furnished” will feature an array of works that range from playful to functional.
“North Carolina is known for its long, rich history in craft and design as well as the creation, production, and sale of furniture,” said Wendy Earle, curator of Contemporary Art, “So this exhibition is perfect for SECCA. Fun and engaging, I think visitors will really enjoy ‘Furnished.’ From a chair that looks like it is made from wood but is actually fashioned from steel to ceramic works that look like trees; sculptures of animals created by deconstructing furniture; beautifully designed, cutting-edge functional furniture; and so much more, the work featured in this exhibition is truly delightful and inspiring.”
Conceived as an open call to create a more transparent exhibition process, SECCA looked for artists whose works examine the contemporary spirit of furniture, design and functional sculpture. Throughout the exhibition, visitors will engage with themes of design, immersive environments, creative reuse, materiality and playfulness, furniture as sculpture, and sculpture made of furniture. They will learn about different facets of design and get a snapshot into creative production.
The Artists featured in Furnished were selected by Earle and three guest jurors: Sarah Anne Carter, curator and director of Research, Chipstone Foundation; Rosa Otera, associate professor of Design, chair of the Department of Art, Art History and Design, Salem College), and Richard Prisco (professor of Industrial Design, Appalachian State University).