Two innovative choreographers and dancers will return to their alma mater, UNC School of the Arts, for “Beyond Definition: An Evening with Camille A. Brown and Juel D. Lane, UNCSA Artpreneurs of the Year” at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 in Watson Hall on the campus, 1533 South Main St., Winston-Salem.
UNCSA defines artpreneur as “an artist who is not defined by what is, but inspired by all that could be; who is business savvy and technologically aware; who is devoted to creating value and impact through their creative practice; who reaches beyond existing disciplines to create new ways to connect with others; who is willing to take creative risks in order to positively transform our world.”
The Artpreneur of the Year Awards of $20,000 each were announced in April. Brown’s award, for creative enterprise, will sustain her New York-based company, Camille A. Brown and Dancers. Lane’s award, for a creative project, will be used to create new choreographic work.
Fellow alumna Corey Madden, executive director of the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts at UNCSA, will conduct the Oct. 26 interview-style conversation with Brown and Lane. The event will include time for Q&A with the audience.
Brown returns to UNCSA fresh from choreographing the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” which opened Sept. 23, and includes a performance by another UNCSA alumna Tichina Vaughn. A five-time Princess Grace Award winner, Brown is also is the recipient of a Bessie Award, Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellowship, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Award, Doris Duke Award and a TED fellowship. She was nominated for a Tony Award this year for outstanding choreography in “Choir Boy.”
This season Lane spent two weeks as a guest artist at the University of Indiana and performed with Camille A. Brown and Dancers at the University of Richmond. In October, he will premiere a new work for Boston Conservatory at Berklee’s fall dance concert. Previously he was selected for the prestigious Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation New Directions Choreography Lab and he received two Celebration of Dance Awards in his native city of Atlanta, for Choreographer of the Year and Best Choreography for Live Performance for “Touch & Agree.”
Tickets are $15, $10 for UNCSA alumni and non-UNCSA students at 336-721-1945 or www.uncsa.edu.
