Susan Jaffe is that rarest of creatures: a real star with no need for other people to know that.
She arrived at UNC School of the Arts to be dean of the School of Dance in 2012, bringing the full force of her intellect, professional experience and creativity to the task of forging a cohesive department.
Earlier this month, Brian Cole, the interim chancellor, announced that Jaffe would be leaving UNCSA to become artistic director of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. She will step down as dance dean on June 1 and begin in Pittsburgh on July 1.
It is a move befitting her stature as an artist, administrator and visionary. If it is true that managers manage and leaders hold a vision for the group, then Jaffe has been a true leader at UNCSA.
Trish Casey is a contemporary dance faculty member. She attended high school and college at the school and has a master’s degree in dance from New York University Tisch School of the Arts.
Casey has the unique perspective of having known, either as a student or a colleague, all four of the school Dance deans and the two interim deans.
“I didn’t know her when she was a ballerina, but it is my hunch that her energy, her work ethic comes from the discipline that it took to achieve what she did as a dancer,” Casey said.
Jaffe was a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre in New York for 22 years, during which time the New York Times called her “America’s Quintessential American Ballerina.” She worked internationally as well, performing with The Royal Ballet (London), The Kirov Ballet, La Scala Ballet in Milan, Royal Danish Ballet and more.
Her versatility is reflected in the range of roles she danced, from such classics as “Swan Lake” to the dramatic modern works of Antony Tudor and Agnes de Mille. She worked with and performed the works of prominent choreographers such as Jiri Kylian, Twyla Tharp, George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, David Parsons, Mark Morris, Merce Cunningham, Frederick Ashton, Ulysses Dove and Lynn Taylor Corbett.
After retiring from ABT, Jaffe founded and was co-director of the Princeton Dance and Theatre Studio in Princeton, New Jersey, 2003-2010.
Asked how she summoned the grit to make it in the competitive world of classical ballet, Jaffe laughed and said, “My greatest talent, above and beyond anything else, is perseverance and seeing the positive in everything.
“Dancers just don’t understand ‘no.’ We don’t understand ‘can’t.’ The love of the work keeps us going.
“You don’t stop just because things become difficult. I’m not saying bang your head against a wall, but things that are hard bring you a lot of wisdom.”
A longtime meditator, Jaffe has developed a series of online classes called “The Effect of Intention.”
“It’s how I navigated through difficulty,” she said. “To be an artist, you are a student of humanity. ... Meditation calms your nervous system and helps you understand yourself, how you tick. You don’t attach to criticism or to accolades.
“That helped me a lot as a performer. The meditation helped me stay calm and focus the adrenaline, instead of letting it eat me like a lion.”
According to Casey, Jaffe brought that calm, focused energy to both the students and the faculty.
“She is very charismatic,” Casey said. “She refuses to carry negativity, and she’s brought that spirit to the department and to the students. She has worked tirelessly to improve the students’ relationship between themselves and the art form. ... while imbuing in them an unwavering example of professionalism.”
Michael Kelley, dean of the School of Design and Production, worked closely with Jaffe in her capacity as artistic director for the school’s dance concerts: three public programs a year, plus a spectacular “Nutcracker” during the winter holiday season.
“Susan and I became incredibly good friends here,” said Kelley who came to the school from Hollywood in 2015. “She’s an amazing out-of-the-box thinker and an amazing pragmatist.”
Together, they confronted and overcame an underperforming Christmas tree in “The Nutcracker” and cranky ballerinas.
“No one fought harder for my students than Susan did,” Kelley said. “If something went wrong in a rehearsal — say, a lighting cue came in late — she would say to the dancers, ‘They are learning too. The stage is a classroom for all of us.’”
Kelley said that he will miss working with Jaffe.
“But I’m so happy she’s going to be taking on this position,” Kelley said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for her.” Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is in the Top 20 companies in the U.S., ranked by the Dance Data Project, and Jaffe will be among just a handful of female artistic directors in the country.
“I’m going to miss so many things about UNCSA,” Jaffe said. “The students, my faculty, my colleagues at the deans’ table. Many of the supporters of the school have become great friends of mine.”
Among her accomplishments at UNCSA, Jaffe oversaw the creation of the innovative Choreographic Institute, a summer program for established and emerging choreographers. She helped the school raise significant funds, including $3.5 million for the Choreographic Institute and the Melissa Hayden Endowed Scholarship Fund.
But she considers her greatest achievement having molded a cohesive department.
“It looks like a professional school. Our students look like school of the arts dancers,” Jaffe said. “I feel like i’m leaving this school in such a great place, and everyone on the faculty is in a great place to move the school forward.”
“I can only imagine that whatever she does, her heart will be 100% in the game,” Casey said. “And the game will all the greater for her participation.”
