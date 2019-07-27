The Downtown Arts District Association wants you to get all emotive to honor the biennial National Black Theatre Festival; ARTC Theatre, one of its 2019 sponsors; Spring Theatre, DADA members and Piedmont Opera.
So much so that they are calling the next installment of the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop “Theatre Hop!” 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2.
The featured exhibition, “EMOTE,” will be at the DADA Members Gallery at North Trade Street Arts, 604-A N Trade St.
Outside, high-school students will transform a parking space in the 600 block of Trade into a pop-up park. This will be underway July 29-Aug. 2, and you can follow their progress on Facebook and Instagram at #popupws.
Also on the 600 block, there will be photo stations, street chalk, hula hoops and bubbles.
Galleries will open new exhibitions and collections, and businesses will stay open late throughout the arts district — Trade and Liberty streets, from Fifth to Ninth streets. The streets will be closed to cars.
Parking is $2 in the deck at Sixth and Cherry streets.
For more information, visit www.dadaws.net.
Other shows
Studio 7, 204 W. Sixth St., will present a show by CK Thompson throughout August, opening during DADA’s 1st Friday Gallery Hop.
Thompson’s art expresses emotions and tells a story. Her use of mixed media combines fine-art skills and graffiti.
Studio 7 will have extended hours in August: 1-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday by appointment and by chance.
The McNeely Pop Up Gallery, inside ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., will host artist Tammy Willard (#earth_and_ink_nc) painting live at the theater during the Gallery Hop. Weather permitting, she will paint a new mural on the side of the theater. The mural will provide new photo opportunities for visitors. In case of rain, Willard will be inside the theater.
Call 336-408-9739 or email studio7ws@gmail.com.