The Downtown Arts District Association will present the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop, “Fall into the Arts,” 7-10 p.m. Oct. 4 on the 500 and 600 blocks of Trade Street, and Sixth Street from Cherry to Liberty streets. DADA extensions will be open on Liberty, the 700 block of Trade and at DADA locations on Angelo Bros. Avenue and Ninth Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fourth Street.
Here are some of the galleries that will have special events and openings.
- The DADA Members Gallery
at North Trade Street Arts, 604-A N. Trade St., will present “Naturally” by various members and “Fringe Benefits” by Barbara Rizza Mellin.
- Karma Salon & Gallery, 206 W. Sixth St., will have a reception for artist Edy Patton, whose “Postcards to Home — An Exploration of My Favorite Places,” oils on canvas, will be for sale through Oct. 25. Proceeds will benefit “Annie’s Hope,” a home being built for at-risk youth and battered women. Call 336-682-2671.
- Studio 7, 204 W. Sixth St., will present a nature-inspired show and invite the public to vote for a “people’s choice” and first, second and third places will be awarded just before the 10 p.m. close of the hop. The work will hang through Oct. 26. The new Spirit Space inside Studio 7 will feature candles, handmade candle holders, mini cosmic smashbooks, feather wands for smudging and dream catchers. Call 336-408-9739 or visit www.studio7ws.com.
- Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., will have a reception for Mike Foley and his “Rock Stars in Jars” and portraits from his Winston-Salem Portrait project, which includes Earline King, Sam the Dot Man, Maya Angelou, Batman and Robin, Alfred Hitchcock, SantaChrist, and pets with Bette Davis eyes and Mick Jagger lips. Visit www.artworks-gallery.org
DADA’s newest members include Aperture Cinema, Pre-K Priority, Sew Fabulous Quilts, and Sayso Coffee, which will have a pop- up during the hop.
There will be activities for kids and families, including photo stations, street chalk, hula hoops and bubbles.
More
The DADA Members Gallery @ The Benton, 301 W. Fifth St., has installed a new exhibition of juried works that will hang through November. Artists include Holli Conger, Walker Conger, Rick Jones, Allison Hutchins and Jennifer O’Kelley.
For information, visit www.dadaws.net.
