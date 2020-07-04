Bookmarks will host authors Kevin Kwan and Lauren Ho in conversation at 7 p.m. July 7 on Zoom. To register, guests must buy Kwan’s latest book, “Sex and Vanity,” at www.tinyurl.com/kwanhobook. All copies are signed. A bundle is also available for both Kwan and Ho’s books at a reduced price.
Kwan is the author of “Crazy Rich Asians,” the international bestselling novel that has been translated into more than 30 languages. Its sequel, “China Rich Girlfriend,” was released in 2015, and “Rich People Problems, followed in 2017. For several weeks in 2018, the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy commanded the top three positions of the New York Times bestseller list, and the film adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians” became Hollywood’s highest-grossing romantic comedy in more than 10 years.
“Sex and Vanity” is a comedy and modern love story set between two cultures. On her very first morning on the jewel-like island of Capri, Lucie Churchill sets eyes on George Zao and she instantly can’t stand him. Several years later, when George unexpectedly appears in East Hampton, where Lucie is weekending with her new fiancé, Lucie finds herself drawn to George again. Soon, Lucie is spinning a web of deceit that involves her family, her fiancé, the co-op board of her Fifth Avenue apartment building, and ultimately herself as she tries mightily to deny George entry into her world — and her heart.
Ho is a former legal counsel turned romance novelist. Her debut novel, “Last Tang Standing,” has received multiple starred reviews from Publishers Weekly and Library Journal.
“Last Tang Standing” is a romance that follows Andrea Tang, 33. Andrea is living the dream: She has a successful career as a lawyer, a posh condo, and a clutch of fun-loving friends who are always in the know about Singapore’s hottest clubs. All she has to do is make law partner, and her life will be perfect. She doesn’t need a man to complete her, but when a chance encounter with charming, wealthy entrepreneur Eric Deng offers her a glimpse of an exciting, limitless future, Andrea decides to give Mr. Right-for-her-family a chance. Too bad Suresh Aditparan, her office rival and the last man her family would approve of, keeps throwing a wrench in her plans.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore. Located at 634 W. Fourth St., in Winston-Salem, Bookmarks offers appointment-based shopping Tuesday-Saturday. Visit www.bookmarksnc.org.
Here are some free virtual events at Bookmarks this week.
- 6:30 p.m. July 8:
Teen Advisory Council. High school age students discuss books and help plan events for teens at Bookmarks. Email youth@bookmarksnc.org to register.
- 6:30 p.m. July 9: Book Buzz Book Club will discuss “The Mothers” by Brit Bennett. Email info@bookmarksnc.org.
- 10:30 a.m. July 11:
In Virtual Storytime, children’s author Constance Lombardo will read her new book “Everyone Says Meow” and lead kids 3-7 through a drawing workshop. Email youth@bookmarksnc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.