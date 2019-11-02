Nov. 23-24: Piedmont Craftsmen’s 56th Fair will be at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23 and noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Mastery meets mirth at the “Grande Dame of Craft Fairs.” You can engage with nearly 100 of the country’s finest craft artists, who are creating one-of-a-kind works that are wearable, usable, livable and beautiful. Watch artists demonstrate a wide range of techniques, and enjoy live music curated by The Ramkat. Tickets are $8, $7 for students and seniors, $12 for a weekend pass, free for children under 12 at 336-725-1516, www.piedmontcraftsmen.org/programs/crafts-fair/

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298?

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments