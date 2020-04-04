Emptiness.
Like most things, it has its up- and down-sides.
There’s the emptiness of a shuttered music hall: sad. There’s the split second of silence before the first downbeat: thrilling.
There’s the emptiness of a hungry child in a negligent home: not good. There’s the emptiness of a stage just before dancers twirl in from the wings: delicious.
Our current experience of empty concert halls, theaters, churches, bars and meeting rooms is mitigated by the idea that the social distancing necessitated by COVID-19 is temporary. We chat about what we’ll do when this is over.
We assume that when it’s over, art and artists will be here in real time, and we can once again go out, crowd into an audience and experience together a film, a play, an opera or a concert.
This week, I heard from several movers and shakers in the community, who expressed concern that the arts are being overlooked by the powers that be, the ones who make proclamations and provisions for weathering tough times.
Reaching outRandy Eaddy, president and chief executive of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and Christina Soriano, the associate provost for the arts at Wake Forest University, wrote to elected officials.
After Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted a message implying that art and culture are non-essential, Soriano sent her an impassioned letter. She has not received a reply.
Haley Tweeted: ”These are the items included in the stimulus bill:
”$75 mill for public television/radio
”$25 mil for the Kennedy Center
”$75 mil for the Natl Endowment for the Arts
”$75 mill for the Natl Endowment for the Humanities
”How many more people could have been helped with this money?”
Soriana wrote to Haley, “Your tone suggested this mere .01% of the stimulus package was irresponsibly — even wastefully — allocated. It isn’t just journalists, independent artists and arts organizations everywhere who disagree with you. Everyone who has enjoyed free arts content, or followed public-health updates on NPR, since the coronavirus changed our lives, will also find this dispiriting.
“All of us are consuming films, videos, music, dance, theater performances, and/or visual art tutorials since we’ve been sheltering at home … that’s what ‘this money’ supports. ...
“The pandemic has shuttered arts and cultural organizations from Broadway to the Stevens Center, forcing arts and cultural organizations everywhere to lay off their staff. Yet miraculously, artists have responded with an outpouring of generosity. Check any social media site and you’ll find live streaming performances and various art classes happening all over the country, usually free of charge, with modest donation opportunities for those who are so inclined.
“Adding to this generous spirit of sharing, artists everywhere are mobilizing efforts to support their communities, and continue to celebrate the way the arts keep us motivated, inspired and entertained. I have never been prouder of the tribe I am so fortunate to belong to.”
Eaddy heard back from Mayor Allen Joines who had spearheaded a COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County that did not include provision for the arts.
“The Mayor. ... understands my appeal and is sympathetic to it, but he ... can’t cause this particular fund to be deployed to cover members of the arts community,” Eaddy said. The mayor directed him to Scott Wierman at the Winston-Salem Foundation.
Scott explained to Eaddy and Carroll Leggett, who helps the arts council with communications, that while the foundation has not included the arts in its priority “impacted populations,” it has created a second fund directed to nonprofits whose normal operations have been upended and has just announced about $150,000 in grants. Several are for operational expenses for arts organizations moving to virtual programming.
Making it happenArtists and audiences are not just sitting and waiting for social distancing to be over, they are busy. When the going gets tough, creatives get creative. Colin Allured and Cristin Whiting are playing concerts on Facebook on Thursday nights. Terry VunCannon of Whiskey Foxtrot is free-busking in his front yard.
Authoring Action has created a Teen Author Crisis Fund. And Arts North Carolina, an advocacy group, has established Pandemic Relief for the Arts in North Carolina from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
Lawren Desai, executive director of Aperture Cinema, commissioned “Celebrating and remembering art in the City of Arts & Innovation” by artist Sean McNamara to share on social media.
“We all know that while confined to our homes, we turn to the arts to pass the time, to relieve stress, to be entertained and to stay connected,” Desai said. “We need to remind Winston-Salem of that and to make sure the community understands that without ongoing support, our arts community may not look the same as it did before we were all asked to stay home. ...
“Though not every organization or art form is graphically presented in the portrait, I hope it is a diverse enough mix that represents something from each of you and your artistry.”
Soriano said it’s “a mural that celebrates the diverse and powerful art communities of Winston-Salem to remind us who we are and who we always need to be: a city where art is open for business.”
And the arts mean business. A study by Americans for the Arts showed that in 2015 arts and cultural organizations and audiences in Forsyth County generated about $157 million.
In parts of the current emptiness there is the very real opportunity to slow down and appreciate what we do have.
“I know that creativity takes time,” said Preston Lane, artistic director of Triad Stage in Greensboro. “It can’t be rushed and it doesn’t especially like being crowded. One needs to let it sit for a while, percolate.”
Everything that we see and hear is a kind of food, and the forced isolation we are in can allow us time to digest some of the things that we usually gobble down mindlessly.
I relish living in the City of Arts and Innovation, and I want it to be even greater. The question is: What can I do? What can you do to assure that our art and artists will be healthy, happy and productive when this is over?
