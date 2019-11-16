This is Part 2 of a two-part series.
From the spectacular “Moulin Rouge” to the thought-provoking “Come From Away” and just plain provocative “Slave Play,” Broadway is awash with creativity.
While it takes time to prove whether a show will be a classic or a flash in the pan, I’d bet money on some of the current crop, many of which have direct connections to Winston-Salem or UNC School of the Arts.
I spent five days in New York City recently, attending the American Theatre Critics Association’s annual New York Conference and connecting the dots between the two cities.
Jason Hendrix, who graduated from Davie County High School in 1980, isn’t on Broadway, but he’s been singing in the Metropolitan Opera chorus for 24 years.
The night we met up for dinner in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, we found Totto Ramen. Hendrix said he was later told it was one of the best noodle shops in New York. I believe it; it was just a hole in the wall, but it was warm, cozy and served up delicious steaming noodles with fresh vegetables and tender pork medallions.
Hendrix was on his way to that evening’s performance of “Orfeu ed Euridicie,” by Gluck, which is over now.
Choristers at the Met usually work six days and nights a week in concurrently running shows, and the company recently added Sunday shows as well.
“Right now I’m in ‘La Boheme’ and ‘Le Nozze di Figaro,’” he wrote to me on Tuesday. “’The Queen of Spades’ starts in two weeks. After that I’m in ‘The Magic Flute,’ ‘Wozzeck,’ ‘La Traviata,’ ‘La Damnation de Faust,’ ‘Der Fliegende Hollander,’ ‘Tosca,’ ‘Turandot,’ ‘Simon Boccanegra,’ ‘Maria Stuarda’ and ‘Manon Lescaut.’ Oh, and ‘Kat’a Kabanova.’ Only 106 more performances this season! But, who’s counting?”
Whew!
As the night came on, Hendrix headed north to Lincoln Center, and I turned south to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre to see “Come From Away,” a wonderful show with lighting designed by Howell Binkley, who went to Reynolds High School. Ryan O’Gara, a UNCSA alumnus, is the associate lighting designer for the show.
Of the five shows I saw, “Come From Away” was my favorite. Ben Brantley, the New York Time’s chief theater critic, called it a “big bearhug of a musical.” And Brantley is from where? You guessed it: Winston-Salem.
The band is onstage and interacts some with the singer-dancer-actors. They perform music based on the Newfoundland style (at least one of them is a Newfoundlander; the show was created in Canada), which is Celtic-sounding, with fiddle, guitar, bodhran and other drums.
Gander, Newfoundland, has a big airport that was once an important fueling stop for trans-Atlantic flights. As jet fuel tanks got bigger, the airport was mostly abandoned. But when 9/11 happened, all the flights that couldn’t land in New York City were re-routed to Gander, where about 10,000 townspeople stepped up to help 7,000 heartsick, confused and angry passengers.
It didn’t all go smoothly, but it went mostly kindly and completely humanly. Great show, great music, great story, and not a sequin on the stage.
If you can’t get to New York to see it, get your tickets now for the touring company that’s coming to the Tanger Center in late September, early October. Visit www.tangercenter.com.
Lindsay Jones, a Winston-Salem native, designed the sound for “Slave Play.” Besides working in theaters around the country, Jones is an alumnus and visiting professor at UNCSA.
Tesley + Company, owned by Tiffany Little Canfield, another UNCSA alum, did the casting for “Slave Play,” one of Broadway’s buzziest shows right now.
The show explores four inter-racial relationships in ways that are artful and imaginative. It uses all the conventional tools of theater in wildly unconventional ways. The mirrored set reflects the audience back onto itself and also reflects digital scenes that are projected onto the mezzanine.
Set initially in the antebellum South (that changes), the play keeps the audience off-balance constantly: titillated, delighted, shocked and terrified. Nothing is as it seems. And although it can get a little talky at times, it is always provocative. It’s a conversation-starter, a great example of how to use artistic techniques to get into some of our toughest social problems.
Last but by no means least, T. Oliver Reid, a UNCSA alum, is the dance and fight captain, and a standby for Hermes, played by Andre de Shields, in “Hadestown,” a dark horse of a show that swept the Tonys in June. It won eight awards, including Best Musical, and deserved them all.
De Shields, a frequent visitor to Winston-Salem for the biennial National Black Theatre Festival, won Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical. In fact, de Shields took his one day off from performing to attend opening day at NBTF in July, and led the press conference attendees in singing “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” often called the black national anthem.
“Hadestown” is another show with the orchestra on the stage, and a fine one it is. It rocks and hops, with a New Orleans beat. The terrific set includes a nice wrought-iron balcony where Hades, played by Patrick Page, glowers down on his subjects and entertains the lovely if slightly disheveled Persephone (Amber Gray).
It took creator Anais Mitchell more than 10 years to get it to Broadway, but the work and wait are paying off big-time for her and for the audiences who get to see it. It is a brilliantly executed cautionary tale for our time.
Oh, and for you alert readers who are wondering: The costume designer from Raleigh who I had lunch with was William Ivey Long — at Sardi’s!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.