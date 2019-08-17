The third annual concerts to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. will be at 3 p.m. today, Aug. 18, at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem; and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro.
Besides serving the food bank, the concerts will introduce Chamber Musaic, “a musical mosaic bridging cultural divides through music.”
Lee Richey is the artistic director, cellist and conductor. The concert will feature Teresa Radomski and Mary Mendenhall, sopranos; with guest artists Elizabeth Leddy Ochoa, piano, and Caroline Mendenhall, vocalist.
Admission is free. Donations of money and canned foods for Second Harvest will be accepted.