Lighting designer Clifton Taylor, who recently joined the faculty of UNC School of the Arts, has won a prestigious Knight of Illumination Award in the United Kingdom.
An associate professor of lighting design in the School of Design and Production, Taylor won for his design of “Four Quartets,” based on the poem by T.S. Eliot, which was remounted at the Barbican Theatre in London.
KOI Awards were first presented in the U.K. in 2007 and are the most sought-after awards celebrating lighting, projection and digital content for television, theater, concert touring and events.
In 2018, a sister organization in the United States presented its inaugural awards to two alumni of UNCSA’s lighting design program, Al Crawford and Joe Levasseur. Crawford, who serves on the UNCSA board of trustees, joins Taylor on the faculty this year. Both Taylor and Crawford attended the awards ceremony in London on Sept. 15.
Taylor designed both lighting and scenery for the London production of “Four Quartets,” which was conceived and choreographed by Pam Tanowitz, the first time her work has been staged outside the United States. The scenic images are based on paintings by the master minimalist painter Brice Marden.
Taylor has a B.F.A. in design from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.
