The Clemmons Library will screen “Life of a King,” a film starring Cuba Gooding Jr. about Eugene Brown, a Hickory resident, during National Chess Day 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at 3554 Clemmons Road.
The event honors Brown, who is the founder of the Big Chair Chess Club and the Think Before You Move initiative, both designed to encourage young people and foster community. The event will also include chess rounds and food.
Brown will participate in a Q&A after the film, and Authoring Action members will perform poetry.
Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.