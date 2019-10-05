The Clemmons Library will screen “Life of a King,” a film starring Cuba Gooding Jr. about Eugene Brown, a Hickory resident, during National Chess Day 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at 3554 Clemmons Road.

The event honors Brown, who is the founder of the Big Chair Chess Club and the Think Before You Move initiative, both designed to encourage young people and foster community. The event will also include chess rounds and food.

Brown will participate in a Q&A after the film, and Authoring Action members will perform poetry.

Admission is free.

