N.C. musician and songwriter Clay Howard will celebrate 30 years of performing with a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin.
The show is also in support of the new release, “Clay Howard doesn’t know who you are either ...” which was produced by Minneapolis producer Brynn Arens and released on limited-edition vinyl. Digital and CD versions of the album will be released in September.
Howard will play with his band, The Silver Alerts. Southern rockers Whiskey Foxtrot will open. The Silver Alerts play a blend of ’80s glam, pop, grunge, classic and modern rock.
Tickets are $15-$18 at For information, visit www.clayhoward.com