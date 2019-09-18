20190919w_rel_filler2a

Forrest Mathews, a drummer with Tam Tam Mandingue, entertains at the festival.

 Deborah Koerner

The third annual Sowing Seeds Children’s Festival and Food Drive will be 1-5 p.m. Sept. 22 at ARTivity on the Green, 630 N. Liberty St. Liberty Street will be blocked off between Sixth and Seventh streets.

The festival features young artists selling and sharing their works of art, entertainment by children, and a food drive to support families in need in the Winston Salem/Forsyth County school system.

Organizations that will present arts activities for children and families include Kaleidium, Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, Bookmarks, Mixxer, AFAS, Youth Art Society, Winston Salem Suzuki School of Music, DENT Creative Reuse, West Salem Gardens, Japan Karate Institute, Imprints Cares and Piedmont Doulas.

Entertainment includes UNCSA Acting Out, Tam Tam Mandingue, Salem Music Academy, Juxtaposition Studios, Ballet Performing Arts, Children’s Yoga with Mrs. Christine; Headcase Band and Zinc Band, both teenage groups; Winston Salem Suzuki School of Music, Rhythmic Rockers Girls, unicycle group Wheel Power, Philo Middle School’s ttep group, Jacob the Mime, Moksha Argrawal Indian Dancer, Sara Pesek and daughter Graylyn. There also will be a balloon twister and face painting.

Our food venders will be Lucianos Taqueria, Village Juice, Cafe Gelato, Kona Ice, Moji Coffee and Bingo Bango Sodas.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Load comments