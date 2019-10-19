Jazz legend Chick Corea will perform at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University at 7:30 p.m. Oct 24. Bass player Christian McBridge and drummer Brian Blade will perform with Corea. A pre-concert talk will start at 6:40.
Keyboardist Corea’s career has ranged from playing with Miles Davis in the late ’60s and early ’70s to staking a claim as one of jazz’s living legends. The concert is part of the annual Sechrist Artists Series.
Tickets are $24. For more information, visit www.secrest.wfu.edu/schedule/chick-corea-trilogy/ or call 336-758-5757.
