Nov. 8: The Piedmont Wind Symphony will accompany two Charlie Chaplin films, “The Immigrant” and “The Adventurer,” and perform marches by John Philip Sousa at 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The comic genius and the March King were contemporaries, and Chaplin even conducted Sousa’s band in 1916 for a charity fundraiser. Tickets are $18-$28 at www.uncsa.edu or 336-721-1945.

