Piedmont Chamber Singers, under the direction of Jayson Snipes, will present “The Human Experience” at 7:30 p.m.Oct. 19 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, Winston Salem. This is the first concert in the Singers’ “Season 42: ‘IMAGES,’” a program of new music, choral masterpieces and innovative arrangements.
“The Human Experience” explores metaphoric texts that speak of love, loss, joy and tragedy.
Concerts are free, and donations are accepted. “Intermezzo!” is a ticketed event. For “Intermezzo” tickets and other information, visit www.piedmont chambersingers.org.
- 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 3 p.m. Dec. 7: “Portraits of Winter” celebrates Christmas. Alongside traditional carols will arrangements by Pentatonix, and newer works by Dan Forrest, Ola Gjeilo and Whitacre. The evening concludes with traditional holiday songs.
- 3 p.m. April 26: “Images of Beauty” features works that explore beauty and nature.
- Feb. 15: “Intermezzo!,” the Singers’ annual fundraiser will be an evening of jazz, cabaret, Broadway, and current music; wining, dining, raffles, and a cabaret performance by Piedmont Chamber Singers.
