As a longtime patron of Winston-Salem’s Central Library and a longtime critic of the inadequate, outdated building that had housed it for decades, I was pleased and relieved when the building’s new edition opened in 2017. It’s not only a vast improvement over its predecessor, but also one of the best local examples of contemporary architecture.
I like the clean, open design a lot. Although it incorporates the footprint and structural components of its predecessor, it looks like a completely new building.
One of the building’s special features is its substantial amount of wall space for art displays. It was one of the goals the architects set out to meet in planning the interior, according to Nan La Rosee, the Central Library’s manager.
Several developments since the building opened have highlighted the special role that Winston-Salem’s libraries have long given visual art. A recent article in the online edition of the Atlantic (“The Library That’s Also an Art Gallery,” Sept. 17, 2019) commented favorably on the prominence of visual art in the new building.
And in December, the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Libraries announced the acceptance of 28 works by Anne Kesler Shields, donated by her widower Howard Shields and other family members. Shields (1932-2012) was one of the most accomplished and prolific local artists of her generation. The donation also includes works by her peers that she collected.
The Shields donation was celebrated with a reception at the Central Library last month.
The local library system has collected art since 1953, when several original artworks were donated to the Central Library by Ralph P. Hanes, then president of Hanes Dye and Finishing Company. In his parallel role as a cultural leader, Hanes served as chairman of the commission charged with raising money for the previous Central Library building and a branch library in East Winston.
The Central Library that Hanes supported was built in 1952, the same year his sister Lucy Hanes Chatham died. To honor her, Hanes established a trust fund for the library to use to buy paintings, first editions, and other collectibles that might otherwise be unaffordable for such a pubic institution.
The first work they bought with this fund was “Norristown,” a dramatically shaded bird’s-eye view of a small town in Pennsylvania, by Walter Stuempfig Jr. This painting from 1951 occupies a prominent place at the top of the stairwell on the Central Library’s second floor.
It’s one of the larger of the 151 artworks the library has acquired in the last 67 years. Most of those works were relegated to storage in the old Central Library. One of the mandates for the new library’s design, according to La Rosee, was expanding display space for art, so that most of the collection would be on view at any given time.
The collection spans 250 years of American art history. Among its oldest holdings are two colonial maps from the 1770s, and George Romney’s oil painting “The Swans of Lichfield,” from 1788. They are on view at the Central Library, as is the collection’s most recent addition — “Timeless Purpose,” Deedee Morrison’s large metal sculpture of an open book outside the front entrance — which was completed for the new building’s opening in 2017.
A number of local artists have donated examples of their own work to the library. As with all donated artworks, these are reviewed by an art committee composed of three library staff members, “to make sure that they’re appropriate to be hung in a public space,” La Rosee said, noting that art-committee members are also charged with deciding where each newly acquired artwork will be displayed. She added that all art donations and decisions by the art committee are subject to approval by the library’s director.
“We find it best for the art committee to meet with the artist or donor before making any decisions about accepting artwork,” La Rosee said.
Probably the most widely known artist represented in the library’s collection is Andrew Wyeth, whose 1960 watercolor ”Watering Trough” was among the works that Hanes donated.
The library is one of several institutions to which Anne Kesler Shields’ family has donated her work. A priority concern for the family regarding these donations has been public visibility.
“My children and I were interested in having Anne’s art in places where it would be viewed and people would see it,” Howard Shields said.
Seven of Anne Shields’s works are on view at the Central Library. Also on exhibit are works that Shields owned by Ann Carter Pollard and Anne Salley. Five of Shields’ works are at the Paddison Memorial Branch Library, two are at the Southside, and one is at the Reynolda Manor branch. A few have been held back for placement in the new Clemmons library when it opens, according to La Rosee.
In addition to the ongoing display of works from the library’s collection on all three floors, the new Central Library also hosts temporary exhibitions in its second-floor art gallery. Rob Norwood, a painter employed as a librarian at the Central Library, is in charge of scheduling the gallery’s exhibitions.
“The exhibit space is flexible, so that we can have one large exhibit or two smaller ones,” Norwood said. “There is also some flexibility with the length of time a show is on exhibit, usually three to four months.”
The space allotted for temporary art shows in the new building allows Norwood to present four to eight shows per year. Through the end of March the gallery is showing works by printmaker Barbara Rizza Mellin.
