If you put your fingers in your ears to avoid Christmas carols until at least the day after Thanksgiving, then “A Carolina Christmas: The Gathering” is timed perfectly for you.
The Winston-Salem Symphony’s seventh holiday concert will kick off the season on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Reynolds Auditorium with a feast of traditional and contemporary holiday tunes, and an Appalachian-tinged song cycle written especially for orchestra and string band.
Timothy Redmond, the symphony’s new music director, spoke to the Journal by phone as he drove between London and Cambridge. It was pitch-black at 5 p.m. in England and noon here.
Redmond said that he is eager to conduct his first pops concert with the symphony and to be part of this traditionally festive concert.
“On a musical point, not only are we sharing a stage with the talented local musicians of the symphony but also we also we are lucky to have the wonderful Symphony Chorus,” he said. “We are bringing so many elements of music-making together: the chorus on the stage and the audience singing as well.”
Redmond conducted his first concert as the symphony’s music director in late October.
“It was an amazing experience doing ‘The Rite of Spring,’” he said. “And now I’m doing my first pops concert. I’m excited that it’s ‘Carolina Christmas.’ I love that we change gears so happily and quickly, and we get to bring what we do to a different audience and even more people in the community and play such diverse music.”
The Gathering
The first half of the program will include “The Gathering: A Winter’s Tale in Six Songs” written by singer-songwriter and Stokes County resident Laurelyn Dossett. It was commissioned by the N.C. Symphony and had its premiere in 2011 in Raleigh with Dossett, Mike Compton, Joe Newberry and Rhiannon Giddens singing and playing the string-band parts.
“The Gathering” tells the tale of a prodigal daughter’s journey home for the holidays. The CD was nominated for a Grammy and made many of the Top 10 Holiday CD lists in 2011, including The New York Times, the LA Times, and the Chicago Tribune.
“It’s what the holidays were before shopping and Irving Berlin,” according to the Wall Street Journal. “They bring a breath of fresh, pine-scented air to an intensely crowded field,” wrote the Los Angeles Times.
For the “Carolina Christmas” concert, the string band will include Dossett, guitar; Newberry, banjo; Compton, mandolin; and April Verch, fiddle. They all sing, and Verch is known for dancing while she plays.
“It comes from a folk tradition, but it’s written with space for arrangements and with simple themes that can be repeated,” Dossett said. “That’s unlike some situations where you hear a bluegrass band play with a symphony and the symphony plays along.”
In the songs, images such as redbirds and pine trees evoke winter in North Carolina.
“I got the idea for ‘Lights in the Lowlands’ when I was at a writing retreat in Fancy Gap,” Dossett said. “I couldn’t see other humans until I saw the lights coming on at night, and then I felt that I wasn’t so alone.
“When people come together at the holidays, it’s often joyous, sometimes bittersweet. I based it a lot on my own Thanksgiving here in my kitchen in Stokes County: extended family and friends, my adult children and my brothers and their families, and it’s just always crazy and fun.
“We always put on Earth Wind and Fire and dance while we do the dishes.”
Dossett said she thinks the music in “The Gathering” has broad appeal: “If you’re a non-classical person, it will be very accessible and familiar-feeling because of the folk influence and the string-band instrumentation. If you’re a classical person, it will sound like it was written for the orchestra — with folk music roots.”
“I’m particularly excited to present ‘The Gathering,’” Redmond said. “I know all will enjoy this touching holiday story performed by true stars of the folk and bluegrass.”
All the rest
The second half of the concert will include “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker and a sing-along.
Redmond said that a festive Christmas concert can have a little more theatricality than classical concerts. The themes from “The Gathering” — hope and homecoming — run through the concert.
“All of those pieces are written to make us feel nostalgic and happy,” he said. “That, by nature, brings with it some theatricality — to share the happiness and the celebration.”
Redmond said that the U.S. and the U.K. where he lives have much in common musically and culturally.
“The U.S. contributes ‘Sleigh Ride’ and ‘The Christmas Song’ (‘Chestnuts roasting on an open fire’). There’s something about Christmas songs,” he said. “What the U.K. contributes are some of these great carols that have traveled over the world.
“Sir David Wilcocks created descants in the 20th century, and it’s interesting how something new becomes traditional so quickly, but that’s what Christmas concerts can do.”
There is a soprano descant in “Hark the Herald,” for example. “It feels like it’s always been there,” Redmond said. “It’s a 20th-century thing but it sounds centuries old.”
