The Carolina Chorus, a 60-voice group under the direction of Susan Klebanow, will perform the premiere of Kenneth Frazelle’s “Songs of War” at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave., University of N.C., Chapel Hill.

Frazelle, an alumnus and professor of music at UNC School of the Arts, has set music on poems and diaries by Paul Green, a North Carolina playwright who saw gruesome fighting in France and Begium during WWI.

In “Songs of War,” Frazelle captures facets of Green’s wartime experience, from anxiety and nightmares before battle to the comedy of “forty-seven kinds of snorin’” in the barracks.

The Paul Green Foundation commissioned” Songs of War.” The project was conceived by Green’s daughter, Betsy Green Moyer.

Admission is $10, $5 for students with ID at the door and can be reserved by emailing cpzach@email.unc.edu.

Lynn Felder

