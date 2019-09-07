The eighth annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival will be at the Carolina Bible Camp, 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville on Sept. 14.

Musical acts include Dom Flemons, a Grammy-award winner and a founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops; Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, The Kevin Prater Band; Banjo Earth Band; and His & Hers.

There will be vendors, food, a classic car show, an auction and an area for kids’ activities.

For information, visit www.cbcbluegrass.com.

