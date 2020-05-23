The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has issued a call for artists in 12 Piedmont counties to participate in ArtPop Street Gallery, which showcases artwork on billboards throughout the region that are owned by Lamar Advertising of Greensboro and Adams Outdoor Advertising of Winston-Salem. Works by six selected artists, including five adult artists and one high-school senior artist, will be featured throughout the region during the 2020-2021 cycle.
Applicants must be at least 18; live in Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Stokes, Davidson, Surry, Davie, Yadkin, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham, or Caswell County; and have an active website or location at which their art is sold. High school seniors who reside in one of the 12 counties and will be attending college for visual art in the fall may also apply without meeting the other criteria.
All works submitted for the ArtPop competition must be original works of art and fit a prescribed billboard format. No reproductions of copyrighted or other material will be accepted. Only one entry per person.
The deadline is noon June 15. Submit at www.intothearts.org/artpop. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its detrimental economic impact on artists, the submission fee of $25 will be waived. Selections will be announced on June 30.
For more information on ArtPop Triad, visit www.intothearts.org/artpop. See all of the ArtPop winners across the country by visiting www.ArtPopStreet Gallery.com.
