BUH BYE: The town of Lewisville will present “Bye Bye Birdie” on Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 9-11 at 8 p.m. at Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. People are invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the town’s annual free community play. Concessions will be available. Influenced by early rock ‘n’ roll, “Bye Bye Birdie” is a musical that originated on Broadway in 1960. It was later made into a film starring Dick Van Dyke and Ann-Margret. The Lewisville production stars Isaac Hampton as Conrad Birdie and Kayla Guffey as Kim MacAfee.
Bye Bye Birdie will open in Lewisville
Lisa O’Donnell
