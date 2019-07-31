BUH BYE: The town of Lewisville will present “Bye Bye Birdie” on Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 9-11 at 8 p.m. at Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. People are invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the town’s annual free community play. Concessions will be available. Influenced by early rock ‘n’ roll, “Bye Bye Birdie” is a musical that originated on Broadway in 1960. It was later made into a film starring Dick Van Dyke and Ann-Margret. The Lewisville production stars Isaac Hampton as Conrad Birdie and Kayla Guffey as Kim MacAfee.

Lisa O’Donnell

