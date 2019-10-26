Eight years ago, Christine Toole put her ballet-flat-shod feet on a dry lake bed and got her first look at the experiment in artful living known as Burning Man.
Well, maybe not a look, exactly: It was 1 a.m., inky dark, and she couldn’t see her hand in front of her face.
“I had driven for three days,” Toole said. “I had a location for the camp, but I couldn’t find it.”
She and a traveling companion tried to set up camp in the dark.
“My friend ends up sleeping in a falling-down tent. I’m exhausted, miserable. I’m sleeping in the front seat of the car,” Toole said.
But she awoke to a new world and quickly changed into her work boots.
“I get out of the car, go down to the port-a-potty, and woman in blue shorts, a halter top and fairy wings — a total stranger — runs up and hugs me and says, ‘Welcome home!’ and gives me a piece of candy. Two more people did the same thing before I got back to my car,” Toole said, laughing.
She had made it to the “playa,” as the 7-square-mile dry lake bed is called. Home to the Burning Man event, the playa in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, is composed of a fine, white substance that people describe as a cross between sand and dust. It covers everything.
In the morning light, Toole saw the first few inhabitants of what would become a city of 70,000. Over the next 12 or so days, Toole would make art, receive stuff for free and provide whatever help or comfort she could for her encampment of 30 to 35 people.
Now she co-leads the kitchen in her camp and has done so for three years. They “lovingly” call her the Kitchen Dominatrix, according to Carlos Bocanegra, one of her camp mates. Her “playa name” is Spicy All the Way. People are given playa names as a show of respect, Toole said.
Her husband, Jim Toole, is called Generally Available.
“I forbade people to give a ‘mama’ name,” Christine said.
Though she hadn’t realized it at the time, Toole had been accumulating a skill set that prepared her to be a Burning Man builder.
She was the first woman to graduate from the Race Car Technology program at Forsyth Tech in 2010.
“It’s where I got experience with large shop tools,” she said.
She has rebuilt a 1977 Camaro that she named Sinister Cecelia after the Paul Simon song, “Cecelia,” and a 1973 Corvette.
At Jim’s college reunion in the Spring of 2012, he and Christine were chatting with a woman who had been in a dance troupe with Jim at Princeton. She had been to Burning Man and encouraged Christine to go too.
“We stayed in touch, and I took a crash course in what I needed to survive,” Toole said.
Then, in August of that same year, she drove to Salt Lake City, Utah, picked up her new friend, and they drove the rest of the way to Nevada together.
Burning Man
Burning Man Transformational Festival has been held annually since 1986 — at first on Baker Beach in San Fransisco, Calif., and in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada since 1991, according to the website www.burningman.org. People who go to the event are called “burners.”
Burners are required to be self-sufficient, as nothing can be bought or sold at Burning Man. That’s one of its 10 principles — commodification.
Burning Man itself is nine days, ending on Labor Day, but artists, architects and their crews, makers and builders arrive the week before to build Black Rock City and install or create art, much of which is interactive.
Some people stay another week after it’s over, dismantling structures and hauling everything out of the playa, to leave it completely clean, as if no one had ever been there. They call trash or litter “moop” — mess out of place.
Some of the art works are commissioned by the Burning Man organization. Some are simply spontaneous. Some are temporary, others move on to other parts of the country for exhibition.
“The city is in a giant horseshoe, laid out in a grid. That’s where everybody lives,” David J. Brown said. “They build 400-plus artworks out in the desert on 7 square miles of territory.”
Brown, who lives in Winston-Salem, attended Burning Man with Toole in 2018. An art curator and administrator, Brown had been hired to move a Burning Man exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution to a museum in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wanted to see it for himself before taking on the job.
Each year at Burning Man, a different artist designs a “Man” and a temple that are burned, in that order, at the end of the event.
Toole, 51, worked on four projects this year, including “The Temple of Direction.”
“The temple is the second most important structure on the playa besides the man,” Toole said. “People bring their griefs there: things they have lost, people they have lost. People will leave artifacts ... posters of pets. By the end of the week, the place is a giant memorial, very church-like.”
Her first year at Burning Man, Toole hung a shirt that had belonged to her father on the temple wall and wrote him a letter.
“He’d been dead for 12 years, and I still had the shirt,” she said. “I decided, ‘I’m going to let go of this shirt.’
“At that point my oldest son looked so much like my father, and they all liked the same things my dad liked: chess, swimming. I hung the shirt on the wall, and I wrote a letter about how much I wish he had found it in himself to want to stay alive.”
When she was packing to leave the playa the next day, a car drove up beside her camp, and from its radio came her father’s favorite song, Simon and Garfunkel’s “America.”
“I said goodbye to him,” she said. “And he said goodbye to me.”
The 2019 temple was designed by Geordie van der Bosch, an architect.
“He said ‘grief is nothing but love with no place to go, so we are building it one,’” Toole said.
Carlos Bocanegra, 40, the owner of Monstercade, attended his first Burning Man this year at the invitation of Toole.
Bocanegra said he also had an emotional experience in the temple at Burning Man.
“They told me that I would have a breakdown at some point,” he said, laughing. “I went 3-5 days, no breakdown; then about a week, nothing. I mean, it was great, but I was so busy.
“Then, about 11 days in, I went to the temple. ... It’s an experience like no other. It’s like a unity of grief, and I started bawling: You become really reflective of your life and your losses.
“When they burn some of the structures, it’s a party, but the last thing they burn is the temple, and when it burns, the music goes off. There is complete silence. You can hear every pop and every flare, and people sniffling with sorrow. You are reminded death and loss are ever-present. ... the deep human emotion that connects us all.”
Bocanegra said that after he came out of the temple he was quiet for the next three hours.
“After the man burns, people circle it, and dance, and they burn it to the ground,” Toole said. “When the temple burns, it is absolutely silent until the temple falls and releases all of this emotion like a giant prayer.”
The art
Toole’s first project in 2012 was “Char Wash,” a piece that incorporated propane-driven fire. Designed by Christopher Schardt, an artist in Oakland, California, it was based on the idea of a touchless car wash. People stepped into it, were “purified,” and stepped out again.
In 2014, Toole worked with Charlie Smith from Atlanta on “Infinite Infant,” a “mutant vehicle.”
By 2015, Schardt was starting to work in LED instead of propane. Toole has worked with him since then, most recently on “Firmament” and “Paraluna.” The latter looks like a huge LED parasol that can be raised and lowered with a crane to vary its effects on the people beneath it.
“I’ve traveled with ‘Paraluna’ more than anything else,” she said. “Paraluna is the thing that I’m most responsible to.”
Toole and Bocanegra recently helped install “Parastella,” a relative of “Paraluna’s,” at Zerospace in New York City.
Hazards
Tom Patterson, the Winston-Salem Journal’s visual art critic who went to Burning Man in 2006, wrote in his column at the time, “Temperatures range from above 100 degrees to the 40s at night, and fierce dust storms are common.”
“The conditions are very inhospitable, but people work together to make it work, and that’s why people come back,” Brown said. “It’s very loving and beautiful.”
The worst thing that happened this year, according to Jim Toole, 56, is that Christine got a big bump on the head while helping dismantle an art work. It required stitches.
“The good news is everyone on site rallied and responded super efficiently, commandeering a car and a driver to take us across the playa to the medical tent,” he said. “I was able to ... focus on providing her the support she needed while the medical staff did their work.”
Beyond Burning Man
Brown was the chief curator at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art 1999-2007. He is currently the co-founder of DENT, a creative reuse center, and a visiting professor at UNC School of the Arts.
From March 2018 to January 2019, the Renwick Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution mounted a show, “No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man,” and Brown was hired to transport the show and display it at the Cincinnati (Ohio) Art Museum (CAM), where it remained from April 2019 to September 2019. It is currently at the Oakland Museum of California in Oakland where it will be through February 2020.
The exhibition required 5½ tractor trailer trucks to move all the pieces, Brown said. “The CAM show closed on Labor Day, the same day that the temple burned on the playa.”
“Of all the people I’ve ever taken to Burning Man, David fit in as if he had been there the whole time,” Toole said. “I told him, ‘I thought you’d need me more than 15 minutes.’”
Brown’s trip to Burning Man took a performative turn.
“I fell into a 15-member choir and sang,” he said. “It was the most extraordinary experience. We were in this big geodesic dome, and we started singing these songs. Tears were streaming through the dust on my face. I looked down at the sunglasses that were hanging around my neck, and there were pools of tears in them.
“We ended up singing at sunrise ... with live accompaniment from an art car that was decorated like a Russian Gothic temple. It was called ‘Sanctuary.’
“Everybody’s got those kind of stories. You go out. You are open to an experience, and you don’t know what you’re going to see or who you are going to meet. It’s pretty magical in that sense.”
“From a personal standpoint, Burning Man changed my life in a very real way,” Christine Toole said. “My kids were in middle school. I had always been home with them. I had never built a career or anything for myself. I was seeing the end of my useful life.”
“Char Wash,” the first thing she worked on, was an honorarium project, meaning it was commissioned by the Burning Man organization. She helped build it, operated it for a week and worked with a capable team of technicians.
“I rediscovered my vitality in a way that I had not had in years,” Toole said. “I felt capable and was forming these tight bonds again. It changed the way that I see my world.
“I walk into the desert, put on a hardhat and become part of something bigger than me.”
