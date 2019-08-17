Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. will celebrate its second anniversary noon to midnight Aug. 24 at 772 N. Trade St.
CycleBar will host a group ride at 11 a.m. Tickets are on the Fiddlin’ Fish Facebook page.
Stepping Stones Canine Rescue will host an adoption fair noon-4 p.m. The Slanted Shed will serve noon-5 p.m.
Blue Dogs will be the headline band. Wristband will play in the afternoon.
Fiddlin’ Fish will release new beers and bring back some old favorites. Mojito Mobile Kitchen and Goodtimes BBQ will serve 5-9 p.m.
Admission is free. For information, visit Fiddlinfish.com