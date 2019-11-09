A Branson Country Christmas and Ozark Jubilee with a special tribute to veterans will be at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy.

The show features Doofus Doolittle, called “Branson’s funniest comedian and world class fiddler.” The second half of the show will be devoted to Christmas music.

Tickets start at $28 for groups. Call 877-461-4441.

Lynn Felder

