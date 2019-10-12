Wilson

Emily Wilson, author of “When I Go Back to My Home Country: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons,” will have a book launch at Bookmarks on Oct. 15.

Bookmarks will present two programs this week with three of its most distinguished authors at 634 W. Fourth St. Admission is free. Information is at www.bookmarksnc.org.

  • 7 p.m. Oct. 15: Emily Herring Wilson Book Launch. Emily Herring Wilson’s latest book, “When I Go Back to my Home Country: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons,” explores the life and work of American poet A.R. Ammons. Wilson’s last book, “The Three Graces of Val-Kill,” was selected by man of Bookmarks’ registered book clubs.
  • 7 p.m. Oct. 17: Anne Bogel and Charlie Lovett at Footnote Coffee & Cocktails (same building as Bookmarks) “Modern Mrs. Darcy” author Bogel will interview bestselling author Lovett about his novel “The Bookman’s Tale” for her “What Should I Read Next?” podcast. Registration is required at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4321342.
