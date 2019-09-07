A book launch for “Visitations,” a new poetry collection by Jenny Bates, will be 2-4 p.m. today, Sept. 8, at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road.

The book, published by Hermit Feathers Press, is divided into four sections — Trust, Serve, Wait, Hope — and the 74 poems explore the red clay of Bates’ Stokes County home and the bones it holds.

For more information, visit www.hermitfeatherspress.com. For more information about Winston-Salem Writers, visit www.wswriters.org.

