A book launch for “Visitations,” a new poetry collection by Jenny Bates, will be 2-4 p.m. today, Sept. 8, at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road.
The book, published by Hermit Feathers Press, is divided into four sections — Trust, Serve, Wait, Hope — and the 74 poems explore the red clay of Bates’ Stokes County home and the bones it holds.
For more information, visit www.hermitfeatherspress.com. For more information about Winston-Salem Writers, visit www.wswriters.org.
