Just Another Idea Production Company will present Irma M. Taylor’s “Damaged Woman’s Blues,” directed by Angela Williams Tripp, 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive.

A night out in a small town finds an alcoholic sorting through her life experiences. The characters include a people-pleaser with low self-esteem, a philandering husband and an exploitative artistic friend.

Tickets are $20 at www.secca.org, $25 at the door. For information, call 336-929-7868.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments