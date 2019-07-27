The focal point for Greensboro artist Charles Edward Williams’ exhibition at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art is a racially charged incident that occurred 100 years ago yesterday in Chicago.
On July 27, 1919, a black teenager named Eugene Williams, who lived on Chicago’s south side, drowned in Lake Michigan after white swimmers threw rocks at him. Police declined to arrest the white man who instigated the attack, and there ensued a week of riots that left 35 people dead and 500 injured.
This tragic incident was the first in a series of race riots that erupted across the United States during what came to be known as the “Red Summer.” It was a time when black U.S. soldiers who had fought to defend democracy in World War I returned to this country to face the same all-too-familiar discrimination by white citizens and police.
Williams’ exhibition features detailed documentation including a bound copy of “The Red Summer and the Red Scare,” a doctoral dissertation about the 1919 incident written in 1974 by history scholar William Tuttle Jr. But the show consists largely of Williams’ own work — paintings, drawings, videos and related pieces.
In several pieces Williams has reconstructed aspects of the incident itself, drawn or painted from contemporary models who might resemble the drowning victim and the four other young black men who were in the lake with him at the time of the attack. Most prominent of the latter is Williams’ large mixed-media painting “The Raft of Hot and Cold.” Here Williams painted five young, shirtless black men, four of whom float in the water alongside a makeshift, wood-plank raft, while the fifth kneels on the raft and shades his eyes with one hand, apparently peering off into the distance ahead. The image is painted on a grid of pages reproduced from the previously mentioned dissertation.
Williams also used individual pages from the dissertation as surfaces for his series of small oil portraits of the five teenage boys as they might have looked, also rendered from contemporary live models of about the same age. Titled “The Games We Play,” the series alludes to the concepts of chance and luck, and was inspired by the popular card game “Spades,” also a slang term referring to black people.
The format is based on standard playing cards, including four kings, the ace of spades and a joker. The latter and final card in the series is emblazoned with two icons associated with white supremacy — a white, five-pointed star and a flying eagle inside a white circle.
Williams used himself as the model for a series of five paintings that make up his series “I Am,” each depicting his head and upper torso outfitted with a pair of swimmer’s goggles and red, inflatable floaters snugly encircling his biceps. These paintings are multi-referential, alluding not only to the five teenage boys, but also to Joseph T. Zealy’s photographs of black slaves in South Carolina (1850) and John Lamprey’s “Front and Profile Views of Malayan Males” (1868) — images used in the 19th century to reinforce white prejudice about the alleged inferiority of dark-skinned peoples. On a more personal level, the “I Am” series references the artist’s own negative experiences with water.
Williams wears the same red floaters and goggles, along with swimming trunks and running shoes, in his video piece, “untitled (throwing rocks),” a collaboration with videographer/editor Andrew Huggins. Here Williams is seen running rapidly through a forest, as if hotly pursued, and stopping occasionally to pick up rocks from the ground and throw them full force, as if at unseen targets.
Mounted on a wall directly across from the video are three wood-mounted squares of drywall that Williams used as rock-throwing targets, and which vividly show the serious damage that a forcefully thrown rock can do. This three-part conceptual series, “Untitled (Hurling Rocks),” again refers to the white-on-black violence that sparked the infamous 1919 riot in Chicago.
The show’s most powerful video is the eerily yellow-hued “Untitled (son),” which follows the activities of a seemingly idle black teenager (Gordon Holliday). The camera (operated by Matthew Hayes) follows Holliday as he roams alone through a modest, presumably black neighborhood and an adjacent wooded area traversed by a seemingly tranquil creek, where he stops to pick up and aimlessly throw a few rocks.
Although the action is decidedly low-key, the video takes on forceful momentum through a voice-over monologue by rap artist and activist Killer Mike, aka Michael Santiago Render. Clearly addressing a predominantly young, black audience, he delivers an apparently spontaneous, frankly impassioned lecture about the self-discipline and dedication required for meaningful resistance to racial oppression.
“You’re as much a part of the system as any white person,” he says. “You ain’t ready to revolt … if can’t feed your children … I’m not saying ‘give up.’…Your job is to survive the encounter!”
A markedly gentle counterpoint to the latter piece is “So Many Ways,” a three-panel video installation sampled from an episode of the PBS children’s program “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Visited on a hot summer day by a recurring character known as Officer Clemmons, a friendly black policeman, the program’s star Fred Rogers invites the officer to join him in taking off his shoes and cooling his feet in a wading pool. At the end of the sequence Rogers takes a towel and gently dries off his visitor’s feet — a clear reference to biblical accounts of Jesus and his followers washing each other’s feet.
Viewers who want to relax and symbolically join the pair in cooling off their feet are invited to sit in one of several purple plastic imitation Adirondack chairs, take off their shoes, and rest their feet in a shallow, inflatable blue wading pool filled with black, white and gray rubber balls.
Overall, these works and others in Williams’ show add up to a powerful, skillfully rendered and thoughtfully organized conceptual statement about the history and unsettled state of race relations in the United States during a particularly turbulent, divisive time. Viewers who haven’t already seen it are strongly encouraged to do so during its remaining two weeks in SECCA’s Ted Potter Gallery.