Heritage 365 will present a black culture pop-up exhibit, “Celebrating My Black Culture,” on view 1-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 29 at William Roscoe Anderson Jr. Community Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem.
“Celebrating My Black Culture” is an immersive educational experience featuring Winston-Salem’s rich African-American history. It is curated by Triad Cultural Arts, Inc.
Designed with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County students and families in mind, the community will have an opportunity to celebrate local black history.
Subjects includes activism, church and spirituality, education and entrepreneurship. The experience will include hands-on activities and an online African-American history lab.
On Saturdays, 10-11 a.m., community sessions will be held, highlighting a component of the exhibit. A local speaker will address the featured subject.
On Feb. 22, the subject will be “Entrepreneurship — George Black House and Brickyard.”
On Feb. 29, it will be “Education — Big 4 Alumni Association.”
Admission is free. For more information, call 336-757-8556, visit www.blackheritage365.com, or email kellie@easton reidgroup.com.
