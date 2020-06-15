What a difference a few weeks make!
My last several columns for the Journal focused on art during the COVID-19 crisis. Since my most recent column appeared on May 24, there has obviously been a major shift of national and international attention away from the pandemic.
During that interval the collective mind has been sharply refocused on the tense relationships between police and black communities across the United States.
The flashpoint was the video-documented death of yet another black man in police custody — a scenario unbearably familiar in recent decades, with a sorry history older than the nation’s. This time the situation sparked the heavily attended public protests that have been seen across the nation for almost three weeks. These have brought throngs of fed-up citizens out into the streets of Winston-Salem and scores of other American cities and towns.
No question the outcry is justified, and peaceful protesters deserve kudos for making themselves seen and heard on the issue. Still, I can’t help but share the concerns of medical professionals who warn that large gatherings encourage the coronavirus’ spread. The unintended consequence of the protests, they predict, will be a sharp spike in infections, serious illness, and deaths this summer.
Clearly, some protesters are wearing masks and trying to keep safe physical distances among each other. But countless citizens, consciously or not, are putting their lives on the line for this cause. And, very unfortunately, the lives of others around them, on the streets and in their homes.
Tragically, some protesters eager to express their concerns by voting in the November elections may not live that long.
What does his have to do with art?
Plenty, as a matter of fact.
Artists in this country — and particularly African-American artists — have been grappling with the issues underlying the current protests for more than 100 years. They’ve built their creative practices on the axiom that black lives matter. No one who has been paying attention to their work should be terribly surprised by the protests.
100 years of black protest art
My go-to source for information on this subject has long been African-American art historian Richard J. Powell, a professor of art and art history at Duke University, where he has taught since 1989. In his supremely useful book, “Black Art and Culture in the 20th Century,” the earliest cited example of what might be called black American protest art is a drawing by John Henry Adams Jr.
Originally published in 1907 in the Atlanta-based monthly “Voice of the Negro,” it depicts a black man whose back is bent as he carries a heavy-looking cross bearing portrait sketches of the era’s most prominent American racists. Dominating the cross at the top is then-President Theodore Roosevelt’s brashly grinning visage. At the bottom is the head of a donkey, emblem of the Democratic Party — in those days the party of white southern segregationists. Powell describes those portrayed as “a rogues’ gallery of political and literary ‘deities’” known for their “anti-black rhetoric or neglect of African American social and political concerns. ...”
Notwithstanding the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s, works by African-American artists were largely neglected by mainstream art institutions and publications in the post-slavery era, including most of the 20th century. This situation began to change about 50 years ago, in the wake of the Civil Rights Movement. Since that time, art that addresses racial injustice has increasingly been a focus of exhibitions at galleries and art centers across the country.
Black art in Winston-Salem
The city’s pioneer institution on this front has been Delta Fine Arts, which operates the Delta Arts Center. The non-profit organization was founded in 1972 by the local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, a national group of African American college women dedicated to culture, education, and public service.
Its inaugural presentation was a historic show, “Reflections: The Afro-American Artist,” which brought together works by 80 black artists whose work spanned two centuries of American art. Lacking its own venue at that early stage, Delta mounted the show in the Benton Convention Center, at the heart of the city.
Delta began an innovative, ongoing program of buying works by African American artists and donating them to public collections in North Carolina, and in 1982 opened the Delta Arts Center at its original headquarters in a small house on East Third Street. In 2004 the center and its gallery were relocated to their larger, current home on New Walkertown Road. Delta has presented solo shows by Romare Bearden, John Biggers, Elizabeth Catlett, Aaron Douglas, Minnie Evans, Louis Mailou Jones, James VanDerZee and other important black artists.
Delta’s activism for black American art set an example followed by the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art and other presenting organizations. In 1990 SECCA’s new Main Gallery was inaugurated with a major group show, “Next Generation: Southern Black Aesthetic,” featuring works by 21 contemporary black American artists and a substantial, color-illustrated catalog featuring essays by Lowery Stokes Sims and Adrian Piper.
Also in 1990, historically black Winston-Salem State University opened its new Diggs Gallery in the lower level of the O’Kelly Library. Named for James T. Diggs Jr. (1915-1989), an African-American painter who taught art at the university for decades, the gallery quickly established a national reputation for showing important works by black artists from the Americas and other parts of the world. Although the gallery doesn’t show black art exclusively, it has maintained its predominantly black cultural focus through several administrations led by a series of directors, including most recently Endia Beal, a practicing artist in her own right, and one who happens to be African American.
Meanwhile, although SECCA’s curatorial staffs have been almost exclusively white, SECCA has continued to mount shows that critically reflect on racial tensions and civil-rights issues in the United State. In 1995 it premiered the important traveling exhibition “Civil Rights Now,” in which the Civil Rights Movement and its legacy were the thematic focal point for works by 28 artists, including black American artists and counterparts from other American ethnic groups.
In 2007 SECCA was the only East Coast venue to present “Black Panther Rank & File,” a provocative traveling show from the Yerba Buena Art Center in San Francisco. It documented the Black Panther movement — founded to counter racial oppression by predominantly white police — and reflected on its legacy.
The show brought together artifacts and works by historical and contemporary artists, along with related artifacts and texts that comment on this country’s legacy of black slavery and the ongoing history of American racism. Most of the contributing artists were black, and the show sparked lively dialog among SECCA curators and former members of Winston-Salem’s own branch of the Panthers, among other viewers.
Also located on the edge of Winston-Salem’s predominantly white, upper class Buena Vista neighborhood are Wake Forest University and Reynolda House Museum of American Art, a historic home and museum. Both play regionally important roles as art-exhibiting venues, and both have periodically highlighted works by black artists or that otherwise address the ongoing struggle for racial equality in this country.
A fairly recent highlight among topically related shows along the east side of Reynolda Road was “Freedom Now! Forgotten Photographs of the Civil Rights Era,” at Wake Forest’s Hanes Art Gallery in 2014. As the Obama era waned, this show flashed a reminder that the Civil Rights struggle is far from over.
Art viewers in Winston-Salem have been repeatedly reminded of this fact by contemporary artists from both within and outside of the local community, as indicated by this limited, selective list of examples over 50 years.
In my last column I wrote about a recent project by one of those local artists, photographer Owens Daniels, who has dealt with racial-justice issues in recent solo shows at the Sawtooth Gallery and at SECCA.
Other recent shows at SECCA that have illuminated these issues have been solo exhibitions by Lonnie Holley and Charles Edward Williams.
If you’ve been paying attention, the message has been there. The question remains: What are you going to do about it?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.