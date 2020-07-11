When wrongs come to light, we lift our voices in protest. When wrongs are righted, we lift our voices to rejoice.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” dubbed the “Negro national anthem” in 1919 by the NAACP, covers both of these occasions and more. It has been heard most recently throughout Winston-Salem on the lips of protesters in more than 20 marches since the end of May.
Written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson in 1899, it was first recited to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday by 500 children in a segregated school where Johnson was the principal on Feb. 12, 1900.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” has been sung by the Black community since Johnson’s brother, J. Rosamond Johnson, put it to music in 1905. It’s in 39 different Christian hymnals and sung in churches throughout North America.
Beyoncé sang the song for a mostly white audience at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2018. The late Rev. Joseph Lowery recited the song’s third verse at the inauguration for President Barack Obama in 2009. Musicians Mike Phillips and West Byrd sprinkled in snippets of the song while playing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at NASCAR’s 2020 Pocono 350 recently.
When the Associated Press reported last week that the NFL will play “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before each game during Week 1, some white people were heard to say, “What’s that? I’ve never heard that before.” It will be played first when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans to kick off the NFL regular season on Sept. 10.
A call to heal
Organizers began and ended a recent Juneteenth Festival rally and protest with the song, and Razainna “Raz” Moore, 34, a praise leader at a local church, sang it at a flashlight vigil on the steps of the Winston-Salem City Hall on June 6.
Moore said that she was nervous to sing before such a large group, but when the crowd of about 200 joined their voices with hers, it calmed her nerves.
“It’s something that matters, and I am using my voice for a good thing,” Moore said. “When I studied the lyrics, especially the second stanza, I could imagine what my ancestors went through to gain their freedom.”
The second stanza says, in part: “Stony the road we trod,/Bitter the chastening rod, .../We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered,/Out from the gloomy past,/‘Til now we stand at last.”
“When you think about what has happened — the lynchings, the police brutality — it makes you realize it’s time for a change, and we have to keep pushing,” Moore said. “If we keep going and we don’t stop and we don’t let up on the pressure, change can happen.
“We’ve got to actually heal the wound and not just put a Band-aid over it.”
At the time the song was written, the country’s great wound was gaping.
“Repressive Jim Crow laws were replacing slavery, and Black people were looking for their place in the country,” said D’Walla Simmons-Burke, director of Choral and Vocal Studies at Winston-Salem State University.
Message and more
When the university students in her choirs and classes come in with questions and ideas, Simmons-Burke listens.
“I don’t care what kind of lesson plan I have, it can be interrupted,” she said. “This is the best way that these young people can learn to take charge of this country.
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick, and NFL quarterback, knelt during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality in the U.S.
“My students were coming in and talking about it, and I said ‘What’s going on? What’s happening?,’” Simmons-Burke said. “I got them to do some research, and they came in and said that we should write a song about this.”
Burke wanted them to go deeper, so she asked them if they knew all the verses to “The Star-Spangled Banner.” They assured her that they did.
“I got them to speak the words, but when I asked for the second verse: nothing; the third verse: nothing,” she said.
For Burke, Kaepernick was not only protesting racism and injustice but also highlighting the legacy of white supremacy in the national anthem.
The third verse of the original poem by Francis Scott Key originally read: “No refuge could save the hireling and slave/From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.” Key was a slave owner, and the passage is thought to refer to enslaved people who fought for the British in the War of 1812.
At some point, the third verse was removed, and “The Star-Spangled Banner” was made the U.S. national anthem 1931.
The power of song
Simmons-Burke was initially excited to hear about the NFL using “Lift Every Voice and Sing” but then a little disappointed that they are only doing it during the opening week.
“We need to know why we are doing this,” she said. “I think the commissioner said that the NFL had not responded correctly to Kaepernick and the players who followed him in protest.”
Kaepernick was a polarizing figure. President Donald Trump and others called his kneeling unpatriotic.
“If we don’t change, then the singing is just a gesture,” Simmons-Burke said. “And one thing we don’t need to allow is just a gesture. The NFL needs to make an effort to educate the fans and become a prominent voice in the fight against racism.
“I think it’s a good thing that it’s being performed, but we have to go farther and go beyond this moment and change the hearts and minds of people.”
Oftentimes, people are more likely to get a lesson from a song than from being preached to, she said.
Whether performed solo, by a choir of 80, or a crowd of 200, the song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” swoops and soars, lifts us up and smacks us down. It catches the listener — and the singer — off guard with unexpected rhythms and soothes with lyricism.
Its last lines declare victory over hardship, and allegiance to God and country, placing it in the realms of both sacred and patriotic music: “May we forever stand,/True to our God,/True to our native land.”
The song is stirring and uplifting, but like “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Lift Every Voice” is not easy to sing.”
“It’s akin to the national anthem in that there are some places where you can get lost and not come back from,” Simmons-Burke said, laughing.
“I grew up during segregation and integration, and at the beginning of school, we pledged allegiance to the flag and sang ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ And then we sang ‘Lift Every Voice.’”
“It’s not hard once you practice it,” Moore said. “The hardest part for me was getting past the words and singing in front of that many people.”
Carry it on
In 2017, Simmons-Burke’s mentor Roland M. Carter conducted his famous arrangement of the hymn for the WSSU choirs.
“He was my choral director at my college, Hampton University,” Simmons-Burke said. “He is known all over the world for this arrangement. NASA has awakened astronauts with that arrangement.”
The relationship goes deeper. Simmons-Burke’s grandmother was Carter’s music teacher before she deposited him at Hampton College. “She literally took him to Hampton College, so that he could study with her teachers.”
Carter’s concert arrangement of “Lift Every Voice” has musical structure in common with “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” another patriotic hymn that is performed at occasions of state in the U.S. Simmons-Burke thinks he did that to elevate “Lift Every Voice.”
“We so often hear the ‘Battle Hymn’ at the funerals of presidents, and it is looked upon one of the hymns that is central to our national life,” she said. “I really think it’s great how it holds the same form as the ‘Battle Hymn.’
“This is a good time in our time to be educated about a lot of things, and this anthem is one of those.”
Last month, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden released the “Lift Every Voice” plan, which refers to the song. The plan proposes to address issues in the Black community, including “systemic misconduct” in police departments and prosecutors’ offices.
“I have two small children, and I just want change to happen,” Moore said. “With people getting gunned down, I have to have these hard conversations with my children. I don’t want to have them, but I do.”
