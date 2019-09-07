Beer in plastic cup

North Carolina’s Big Pour will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Tanglewood Park, Clemmons.

Musical artists will include JJ Grey & Mofro, Lettuce, Travers Brothership, Butcher Brown and Shay Lovette.

The day will include tastings, industry collaborations, demos, arts and craft vendors, food trucks and kids activities.

Part of the proceeds will go to several local charities.

Tickets are $5-$40 at www.bigpournc.com. It will be held rain or shine.

