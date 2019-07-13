The Shalom Project will present its 11th annual Big Chill fundraising event 3-6 p.m. July 21 in Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem.
The afternoon will feature more than 25 homemade ice cream samplings, a children’s fun area, vendors, food trucks and live music by the GBs, Big Ron Hunter and Foxture.
This year, in addition to ice cream provided by community organizations, the Big Chill is adding a restaurant division.
The Shalom Project assists people in need with food and clothing, free medical care and prescriptions, support to families in poverty and the revitalization of Peters Creek Parkway.
Admission is free, and donations are welcome to support the programs and initiatives of The Shalom Project.