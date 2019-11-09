Friends of Central Library will have its Big Book Sale noon-5:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 16, and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 17 at 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
Entry to the sale area is through the covered parking lot on Spring Street. More free parking is at the corner of Fifth and Spring streets, across from Bibs Downtown BBQ.
Tens of thousands of gently used books, CDs, records, DVDs, etc. will be for sale, including: academic books, classics, Spanish, other foreign languages, children’s/young adult, vintage and first editions; large-format coffee table, art and photo books.
All items remaining on Nov. 17 will be ½ price or $5 per bag, excluding certain items and electronic media. All sales support the new Central Library and its programs, including the Children’s Summer Reading Program
Admission is free. For information call, 336-327-7888, email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com or visit www.forsyth.cc/library/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.