In the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a couple of months before the Black Lives Matter protests began, Hieronymus Schofferman, 40, was working on the most challenging project of his career.
“It’s going to stay with me for the rest of my life,” he said.
Hieronymus, who goes by his middle name, was hired by the City of Winston-Salem’s and Forsyth County’s Public Arts Commission to paint murals on the Farmers Market building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
It took nearly six months from agreement to completion to finish two large bright paintings, the main one on the front, and a smaller on on the back of the building.
The Public Art Commission had called for a work that came only up to the building’s windows — 11.5 feet from the ground, and 50-feet wide — but Hieronymus’ design extended all the way to the roof, about 20 feet.
The main work shows plaid-clad arms emerging from an abstract field of paint, holding out a box of colorful ripe produce — purple eggplant, red tomato, green onion, yellow pepper — toward the viewer. There’s also a red tractor and the shape of the state of N.C., but you have to hunt for the latter.
On the other side of the building, a larger-than-life sunflower is visited by pollinators — a butterfly and a bee.
Both pieces seem full of life, energy and motion, reflecting the busy nature of the growing season when crops are yielding and the vibrancy of the market itself, with local farmers bringing fresh food for local families to buy.
The artist said he prefers to paint outdoors — despite the hardships of rain and weather — so that his work can be accessible to more people.
“I’ve always thought it was important to do public art,” he said. He currently lives in Winston-Salem, but he has lived places where there is more public art: Oakland, California; Paris, France.
Hieronymus said that he is looking forward to seeing how people react to the work: farmers, customers, visitors to the fairgrounds. He said he’s had some reactions from people in the neighborhood walking by, around 27th Street and University Parkway.
“This hopefully will live on as a nice beautification project,” he said. “It supports both local farmers and local artists.”
Kelly Bennett is the City of Winston-Salem’s liaison with the Public Art Commission.
“I think it’s amazing,” Bennett said “It’s exactly what he proposed, but seeing it in real life is phenomenal.
“When we asked for artists’ proposals, we were asking for proposals for the wall up the the windows. Hieronymus proposed over the windows and up to the roof.”
Born an artist
Hieronymus is hesitant to name his specific artistic influences. It would be a long list, he said. Instead, he is more interested in how context influenced his aesthetic: the energy of skate culture in the San Francisco Bay area; time spent in Los Angeles; his responses to whatever is happening in the world, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the demonstrations for social justice.
“I have been an artist my whole life,” he said. “As early as 5, I was having an artist’s reaction to things going on around me.”
In his early teens, he experienced the energy of the San Francisco youth culture. “Skateboarding is an in individual, creative sport,” he said. “And it’s another way to interact with and look at public spaces.”
In high school, he was introduced to graffiti art. “People were doing that stuff in the street, and music has always been a part of it. ... subcultures of music genres. I listen to everything.”
Hieronymus said that he doesn’t necessarily follow trends — like the current one for hyper-realism in street art.
“But I pay attention. Usually, I am responding to what is happening,” he said. “For me, it’s an important thing to express those kinds of ideas. If you don’t take a stance, then it’s still a political act.
“There’s a time and place for everything.”
The project was done entirely with spray paint, followed by a clear topcoat. Hieronymus used ladders and a scissor lift to reach the highest places.
Public art for all
Janie Wilson is chair of Public Art Commission, subbing for David Finn who is on sabbatical from Wake Forest University.
The mission of the commission is: “To cultivate innovative, dynamic and engaging public art that will illuminate the perspectives, relationships and narratives of our community.”
“I like everything I’ve seen that Hieronymus has done,” Wilson said. “And I’m so glad that we have somebody in our community who can do that kind of big stuff.”
Hieronymus’ work can be seen in other parts of Winston-Salem. In 2017, the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art hired him to paint four 27-by-20-foot panels in front of its main gallery space.
“It was so nice that the fairgrounds people came to us and let us do it,” Wilson said. The fairgrounds paid for the work — $9,500; the commission organized the open call for artists and the final selection of Hieronymus’ proposal.
The Public Art Commission has a number of other projects in the works. They’ve selected 12 artists’ proposals for adorning bus shelters throughout the city that will start rolling out in August. A portrait project involving interviews and photographs of subjects transferred to metal for permanent display is under way.
Finn said that while people can’t go to museums because of the COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing, public art provides a great service.
“Public art is a cool thing, because you can enjoy it despite the lockdown,” he said. “It’s a great way to see art.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.