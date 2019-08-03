Sharyn McCrumb, a New York Times best-selling author, will present at the meeting of High Country Writers at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Watauga County Library, 120 Queen St., Boone. She will talk about “Incorporating Myth into Your Fiction.”
McCrumb’s latest novel, “The Unquiet Grave,” recasts the recollections of James P.D. Gardner, the first black attorney to practice law in 19th century W. Va. Beautiful, willful Zona Heaster married in haste and moved 20 miles away from her parents’ home, a significant journey at the time. Months later she is returned, dead from a tragic fall, according to her husband.
Best known for her ballad novels, McCrumb has been named a “Virginia Woman of History” for Achievement in Literature. Most recently, in the Orpheus Music Project, composers Craig Carnahan and Craig Fields have created an oratorio based on McCrumb’s novel “The Ballad of Frankie Silver.”
Admission is free. For information, visit www.highcountrywriters.org.