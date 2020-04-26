Playwright Amy da Luz

Amy da Luz

 Courtesy Amy da Luz

Amy da Luz play in competition finals

A play by Amy da Luz, a visual and theater artist from Winston-Salem, is in the finals of the Chrysalis Project competition at the Cary Playwrights’ Forum, in Cary.

A 15-minute reading of Da Luz’ play, “Coming Back for Me,” streamed live on the Playwrights’ Forum Facebook page on Saturday night and will stay there for a week, along with readings of other finalists’ work.

Da Luz’ play is directed by Chloe Anderson. The cast is comprised of Dorothy, played by Laquana Henny; Shasta, played by Bonnie Williams and Matthew, played by Danny Mullins.

Viewers can vote for their favorites, and the winner will get a full production of their play. The voting closes at midnight on April 25.

Visit www.facebook.com/caryplaywrights, and click on the Chrysalis 2.0 event.

Lynn Felder

To have your event included in Sunday Arts, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

Tags

Load comments