Amy da Luz play in competition finals
A play by Amy da Luz, a visual and theater artist from Winston-Salem, is in the finals of the Chrysalis Project competition at the Cary Playwrights’ Forum, in Cary.
A 15-minute reading of Da Luz’ play, “Coming Back for Me,” streamed live on the Playwrights’ Forum Facebook page on Saturday night and will stay there for a week, along with readings of other finalists’ work.
Da Luz’ play is directed by Chloe Anderson. The cast is comprised of Dorothy, played by Laquana Henny; Shasta, played by Bonnie Williams and Matthew, played by Danny Mullins.
Viewers can vote for their favorites, and the winner will get a full production of their play. The voting closes at midnight on April 25.
Visit www.facebook.com/caryplaywrights, and click on the Chrysalis 2.0 event.
