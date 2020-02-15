Shallowford Presbyterian, UNCSA team up for event
Shallowford Presbyterian Church and UNC School of the Arts will present “The Pluck of the Draw” at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 16, at 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. A reception with the artists will follow.
Guitarists Nicolas Mayers, Alexis Ward and Long “Harry” Ngo will perform classical and contemporary works by Manuel Ponce, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, J.K Mertz and others.
Paintings by Betty Tysor will be on view through February in the church.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-766-3178 or visit www.shallowford presbyterian.org.
‘Crimes of the Heart’ at Stained Glass PlayhouseStained Glass Playhouse is presenting “Crimes of the Heart” at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 16, and Feb. 23, and at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 at 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem.
Stephanie Vaughan directs.
The troubles of the three Magrath sisters play out humorously as they await news of their grandfather who is breathing his last in the local hospital. Lenny, the eldest, never left home, and now faces diminishing marital prospects. Meg, who couldn’t wait to leave, is back in the wake of a failed singing career. Babe is out on bail after shooting her husband.
Tickets are $12-$17 at 336-499-1010 or www.stainedglass playhouse.org.
Theatre Alliance presents ‘The Buddy Holly Story’
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is presenting “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” through Feb. 23 at 1047 Northwest Blvd.
Written by Alan Janes and Rob Bettinso, with music and lyrics by various artists, “The Buddy Holly Story” recounts the true tale of Holly’s meteoric rise to fame. From the moment in 1957 when “That’ll Be The Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on “The Day The Music Died,” the singer left an indelible mark on American pop music.
The show features more than 20 of Holly’s greatest hits, including “Peggy Sue,” “Everyday,” “Oh Boy,” “Not Fade Away,” “Rave On” and “Raining In My Heart.” The score also includes Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” and the Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace.”
Tickets are at www.theatre alliance.nc.
Artists Spotlight 2020 at Arboreal Gallery
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem is presenting “Artists Spotlight 2020” now through March 23 in the Arboreal Gallery in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
A reception for the artists will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Artists competed to present a body of their work. Selected work includes painting, photography and sculpture by nine artists: Merlyn Bost, Barbara Eure, Mary Gunyuzlu, Franklyn Millman, Deborah Petermann, Cheryl Powell, Kathy Pruett, Fe de la Torre and Sam Young.
Associated Artists’ “20/20 Vision” show is running concurrently in the Every Corner Gallery, also at Milton Rhodes.
Admission is free.
African American Read-In returns
Reynolda House Museum of American Art will present the annual African American Read-In at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at 2250 Reynolda Road.
Community members will gather to share favorite passages from the writings of contemporary and historical black authors.
The event, held in recognition of Black History Month, was organized by the National Council of Teachers of English.
Admission is free.
Events planned at Sawtooth
Sawtooth School for Visual Art will host two workshops by guest teachers this week and next at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21-23: Katie Baldwin from Alabama will lead a workshop on mokuhanga, Japanese woodblock printing. The traditional technique of Japanese woodblock printing allows the artist to achieve multiple colors in a woodblock image with perfect registration. Baldwin is a printmaker and book artist who has traveled internationally as an artist in residence. She was one of seven international artists selected in 2004 to learn traditional mokuhanga from master carvers and printers at the Nagasawa residency on Awaji Island, Japan. Cost is $330.
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29:
- aurie Schorr will teach two Saturday sessions on taking images with Holga and Lomo cameras — low-tech, plastic cameras known for producing dreamy, nostalgic imagery and the element of surprise in each frame due to lack of total technical control. The workshop is titled Holga & Lomography Workshop: The Poetry of Imperfection. The first day, students will learn about Holga and Lomography, go on a photo walk and process negatives. On day two, the group will continue to process negatives, print in the darkroom and scan negatives. No prior experience is necessary. Laurie is the director of education at the Light Factory in Charlotte.
To register, visit www.sawtooth. org or call 336-723-7395.
Lonesome River Band at Reeves Theater
The Reeves Theater will present the Lonesome River Band at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at 129 W. Main St., Elkin.
Since its formation over 37 years ago, the award-winning Lonesome River Band has grown its reputation as one of the most respected names in Bluegrass music. They have performed on the famous stage of the Grand Ole Opry, and headlined major concerts, events and festivals.
Tickets are $25-$45 in advance at www.reevestheater.com or 336-258-8240.
African American Author’s Book Fair planned
The annual African American Author’s Book Fair will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
Among the authors will be Ronnell Jackson of Winston-Salem with his first children’s book, “The Adventures of Swift and Pete: The Case of the Mysterious UFO.” It was published by Who Chains You Books in October.
Suitable for children 9 and older, the book is filled with adventure. Swift and Pete investigate a series of dognappings in their neighborhood while they tackle the issues of animal abuse and neglect.
To buy the book in advance, visit www.amazon.com/dp/194604461X.
Admission to the book fair is free.
Trinity Irish Dance Company to perform
The Schaefer Center Presents series will present Trinity Irish Dance Company at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, Boone.
A fusion of Ireland’s traditional dance form and elements of American innovation, Trinity features hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility, precision and complex rhythms.
When artistic director and chief choreographer Mark Howard founded Trinity in 1990, he ushered in a new era for Irish step dance, one which led directly to commercial productions such as “Riverdance.” Howard and Trinity, whose dancers have won the World Irish Dancing Championships 23 times, have sought to stretch the limits of traditional Irish step dance.
Tickets are $25 and $10 for students at www.theschaefer center.org.
Wake Forest plans TEDxWakeForestU
Wake Forest University will present TEDxWakeForestU 12:30-4:20 p.m. Feb. 22 in Wait Chapel on the campus.
This year’s theme, ReVision, is about revising perspectives and re-envisioning the future. TED stands for “technology, education and design.”
Admission is $10, free for students. Registration is required at www.tedxwakeforestu.square space.com.
PEN America presents ‘Knowing the News’
PEN America and the Greensboro Public Library will present “Knowing the News,” a news and media literacy training, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Glenwood branch, 1901 W. Florida St., Greensboro.
This workshop will show participants how to more responsibly consume news information (and identify disinformation). Part of PEN America’s Knowing the News Project, this workshop will provide participants with strategies and tools to assess the credibility of news sources.
The workshop, led by Nora Benavidez, director of U.S. Free Expression Programs at PEN America, will include interactive activities, concrete examples of how disinformation is created and promoted online, as well as tools for individuals to become healthier news consumers.
Admission is free, but registration is required at www.pen.org. For information, call 336-297-5000.
