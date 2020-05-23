Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT FORSYTH AND DAVIDSON COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT... AT 714 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR KING TO NEAR ENON TO NEAR MOCKSVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. HEAVY RAIN AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WINSTON-SALEM, LEXINGTON, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, HUNTSVILLE, LINWOOD, HIGH ROCK LAKE AND LEWISVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&