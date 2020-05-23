Wilkes Heritage Museum reopens to visitors
The Wilkes Heritage Museum reopened to visitors on Monday, following state and local guidelines. The museum had been closed since March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is at 100 E. Main St., Wilkesboro.
Staff members and volunteers have used the downtime to update exhibits, clean the historic properties, and work on future programs and projects, including a Tar Heel Junior Historian Association open to all middle-school aged students in Wilkes County. For information, contact Eden Hamby at 336-667-3171.
All events scheduled through June 20 have been postponed and will be rescheduled, including the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, moved to Oct. 23.
Admission is $6 to tour the museum, Old Wilkes Jail, and Captain Robert Cleveland Log Home, free to members of the museum. For more information, call 336-667-3171.
Bookmarks plans events
Bookmarks, Winston-Salem’s independent bookstore, will host book clubs and meetings among readers and writers online this week. Registration is required at www.bookmarksnc.org, except where otherwise noted.
- 6:30 p.m. May 26: Bookmarks Book Club on Zoom will discuss “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. To register: email Jamie@bookmarksnc.org.
- 3 p.m. May 27: Reader Meet Writer: Edward A. Farmer’s “Pale.” This is a series sponsored and run by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance.
- 7 p.m. May 28:
Neil Shubin’s “Some Assembly Required”: Bestselling author of “Your Inner Fish” will talk about about his latest book, “Some Assembly Required.” It’s an account of the great transformations in the history of life on Earth — a new view of the evolution of human and animal life that explains how the incredible diversity of life on our planet came to be. Pay what you can online.
Open Mic Poetry event planned on Zoom
The Word Is Out Open Mic Poetry event will be 7-9 p.m. May 26 on Zoom.
Poets, spoken word artists, lovers of words meeting to share three-five minutes of their work or others’, or just listen.
The optional theme is “Layers.” To join, participants will need to download the Zoom app — https://tinyurl.com/zoomwordout
For more information, email thewordisoutopenmic@gmail.com.
Sieberts to sing Britten in Music@Home concert
The Music@Home Concert Series will present Benjamin Britten’s “Canticle II, Abraham and Isaac” Op. 51 at 7 p.m. May 29 at http://www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
The performance by father and daughter vocalists Glenn and Veronica Siebert and pianist Susan Foster will also be archived to the Home Moravian Church YouTube channel for later viewing.
For information, contact 336-722-6171 or hgarrison@triad.rr.com.
‘Lock-In’ premiere planned online
“Lock-In,” a feature-length independent comedy film shot at a social distance as a part of Spring Theatre’s Digital Performance Project, will have its world premiere at 8 p.m. May 29 on Spring Theatre’s YouTube page.
“Lock-In” features more than 100 characters connected through vignettes in myriad households. The performers were their own cinematographers; designers of lighting, costumes and sets; and more.
The film includes tunes written by 11-year old Caroline Mendenhall, 14-year old Tara Flury, and an original song by award-winner Tiffany Ashton. David Lane created the original score.
Performer ages range from 3.5 to 70. Fourteen states and four countries are represented. Within North Carolina, performers come from 15 cities.
For more information, visit www.SpringTheatre.org.
RiverRun Virtual Theater will continue
RiverRun International Film Festival’s Virtual Theater will continue until May 31 with “Life in Synchro,” a documentary about the world of synchronized figure skating, described as “the toughest sport you’ve never heard of.”
Hosted by Indie Lens Pop-Up in collaboration with RiverRun, a virtual screening of “Eating Up Easter” will be at 8 p.m. May 26. After the screening, a talkback about local solutions to global challenges will take place.
Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, is a microcosm of a planet in flux. Native Rapanui grapple with a booming tourism trade that rakes in money, but brings about a changing climate that threatens the fragile ecology on the island.
RiverRun’s Virtual Theater is at https://riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/. Because each film and distributor has unique distribution plans, ticket pricing on the films varies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.