‘Invitational 2020 @ Delta Arts’ begins
Delta Arts Center will present “Invitational 2020 @ Delta Arts” now through May 30 at 2611 New Walkertown Road. The Center’s biennial juried exhibition features works by 12 African-American artists from across the state.
“Invitational 2020 @ Delta Arts” includes works in a variety of media, styles and themes by both established and emerging artists.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-722-2625 or visit www.deltaartscenter.org.
‘All My Sons’ will be screened
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County’s next Cinematic HD Screening series will be “All My Sons” at 2 p.m. today, Feb. 2, in Hanesbrands Theatre at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Filmed live in The Old Vic in London, Arthur Miller’s blistering drama stars Academy Award-winner Sally Field (“Steel Magnolias”), and Bill Pullman (“Independence Day”).
Despite hard choices and harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story in 1947 USA. They have built a home, reared two sons and established a thriving business. But they discover nothing lasts forever. Their contented lives, already damaged by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are shattered when a figure from the past returns.
Tickets are $16, $13 for students at 336-747-1414 or www.Hanesbrandstheatre.com.
Salem Band’s winter concert planned
Salem Band’s winter concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Art Center, Salem College.
The band will play an evening of wind ensemble classics, including music by Shostakovich, Duke Ellington and Wagner. The program will also include Stravinsky’s “Berceuse” and the finale from his “The Firebird.” and Clifton Jones’ “From Whom All Blessings Flow.”
Laura Dangerfield Stevens, a UNC professor and Salem College alumna, will perform the flute solo in Chaminade’s “Concertino.” Eileen Young is the music director and conductor. Established in 1771, Salem Band is the oldest, continuous mixed wind ensemble in the nation.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.salemband.org or www.facebook.com/SalemBandFan/.
The Wherehouse Art Hotel will present an exhibition by Winston-Salem native Hayden Sharpe in the Gallery Room, 211 E. Third St., on the floor above Krankies Cafe.
There will be a reception for the artist 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4.
Sharpe explores the themes of human bonds and their transmutational effects on the heart and psyche. She uses the conversion of pigment, simulacra and symbology to evoke subliminal connections between her watercolor paintings and their viewers.
Light refreshments will be served.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.wherehousearthotel.com.
Live reading of new screenplay
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance and Aperture Cinema will present a live reading of a new screenplay, “Ca$hville,” by Clay Riley Hassler. Theatre Alliance actors will read 7-9 p.m. Feb. 4 at 311 W. Fourth St.
Hassler, a screenwriter/director, filmed “Homeless” in and around Winston-Salem in 2015 and 2016. It has been screened at more than 12 film festivals nationwide and abroad and is available on Amazon Prime.
Ca$hville, the neighborhood source for quick loans and money transfers, begins to buckle under the weight of change as the community and its residents, old and new, become increasingly more hostile towards one another.
Tickets are $12.50 at www.aperturecinema.com.
A.I.M dance company to perform
The Schaefer Center Presents series will present A.I.M (Abraham in Motion) dance company at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the performing arts center, 733 Rivers St., Boone.
A.I.M. draws from both ballet and hip-hop. The program features two of the New York-based company’s pieces — a duet excerpt from the intimate “Dearest Home” and the percussive “Drive” — and two recent premieres — the hoops-influenced “Big Rings” and “Solo Olos.”
Accompanying music includes the Alan Parsons Project and Chance the Rapper.
Tickets are $25, $15 for Boone residents and App State faculty and staff, $5 for students at 800-841-2787 or www.theschaefercenter.org.
Live show coming for babies and toddlers
Peppercorn Theatre, the professional theater at Kaleidium, will present “Desvelado,” a live show for babies and toddlers, Feb. 6-23 at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem.
The new play by José Casas features original music by Eddie Garcia (1970s Film Stock). The play will be directed by Becca Drew Ramsey, with projections and scenery by Washington, D.C.-based designer Patrick Lord.
“Desvelado” (Spanish for “sleepless”) follows Little One on a magical journey through the space between waking and sleeping. Guided by the Harvest Moon, audiences will soar through Little One’s dreams set to live music and video projections. The bilingual show runs about 25 minutes.
Tickets are $5 for Kaleideum members, $7 for non-members. Discounted tickets are available for EBT cardholders through Kaleideum’s Theatre for All initiative. More information, showtimes and tickets are at www.peppercorntheatre.org.
‘Neuroscience Collection’ at Keener gallery
Dr. Renee Healing Art will present the “Neuroscience Collection” by Dr. Renee Tegeler Feb. 7-March 31 in the Keener Art Gallery at Allegacy Headquarters. A reception for the artist will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at 1691 Westbrook Plaza Drive.
The “Neuroscience Collection” contains images of original fused-glass, mixed media and alcohol ink pieces, presented as art prints, metal prints and wrapped canvas. Tegeler’s passion for healing and desire to bring awareness to the mind-body connection inspired the collection.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.drreneehealingart.com or call 336-306-9290.
Works by Shields donated to libraries
Thirty works by the late Winston-Salem artist, Anne Kesler Shields, have been donated to several Forsyth County Public libraries. The works are a recent gift from her family.
The Central Library will hold a reception 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at 660 W. Fifth St. to show the work and to highlight its art collection and ongoing exhibits. The reception is timed to coincide with the First Friday Gallery Hop on Trade Street from 7-9 p.m.
Shields grew up in Winston-Salem, and her work spanned 60 years. During her career, she moved from abstract landscapes and geometric paintings and prints, to portraits and collages that offered social and political commentary.
The works, which include silkscreen prints, woodcuts and some abstract decorative paintings, are on display at Central Library, and the Reynolda Manor, Southside and Paddison Memorial branches.
Central Library also has a second floor gallery with exhibits that rotate every one to four months. The current exhibit features a collection of prints by Barbara Rizza Mellin.
Rob Norwood, a librarian, books amateur as well as professional artists in all media. Some of the art is for sale.
The Hop coming every first Friday
The Downtown Arts District Association will present The Hop (formerly the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop) 7-10 p.m. every first Friday of the month in 2020.
The Feb. 7 Hop will be “Put Your HeART in the District & One Act Plays,” sponsored by ARTC Theatre.
Other themes throughout the year will include “Alice in Wonderland,” “Dancing in the Street” and a “5 Minute film Fest.” “The Literary Hop” will be moved in September to honor the Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors.
The streets will not be blocked in February. Parking in the Cherry and Sixth streets lot is $2.
Unbroken Circle benefit concert upcoming
The Shalom Project will present its ninth annual Unbroken Circle benefit concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8 at the Byrum Welcome Center, Wake Forest University.
The Unbroken Circle is Wake Forest’s multi-generational bluegrass string band.
Donations made at the concert will support the programs and initiatives of The Shalom Project, which works to challenge the cycle of poverty in Winston-Salem. Its programs assist with basic needs, support for those working their way out of poverty, and the revitalization of Peter’s Creek Parkway where it plans to build affordable/workforce housing on the site of the former Budget Inn.
To make donations in advance or get more information, visit www.theshalomprojectnc.org.
Movable Feast and Parapalooza Feb. 8-9
Bookmarks’ eighth Movable Feast and Parapalooza will be Feb. 8 and 9 at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St.
The Movable Feast will feature 21 authors, including Anissa Gray (“The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls”), Etaf Rum (“A Woman Is No Man”) and Adam O’Fallon Price (“The Hotel Neversink”).
The Feb. 8 Parapalooza features a chance to connect with four authors, and all authors will read their works aloud onstage while guests dine. The Feb. 9 program is sold out.
For tickets and a list of authors, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/movable-feast.
Bookmarks’ independent bookstore is at 634 W. Fourth Street, No. 110, Winston-Salem.
