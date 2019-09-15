Salem College exhibit features parks, visions
Salem College Department of Art, Art History and Design is presenting work by Will Willner and Garnet Goldman now through Oct. 6 in the Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem Academy and College, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem.
Willner is showing “Every Park in Winston-Salem & Then Some” and “Contemplating Crows.” He used a camera capable of photographing in the Infrared portion of the spectrum to photograph every park in the city and county, producing 80 images. Crows, one of the most intelligent birds, are often represented as harbingers of dangerous times and symbols of death. “Contemplating Crows” shows this dichotomy.
Garnet Goldman is exhibiting a series of paintings and paper cut works, “Attended By Visions.” She has been making color pencil and ink drawings and acrylic paintings for 25 years. Goldman combines stylized figures with bold patterns and colors to illustrate emotions, thoughts from scripture, and treasured pieces of stories and memories.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-721-2636.
Digital paintings on display at theatre gallery
Art Nouveau Winston-Salem is presenting an exhibition of digital paintings by Zach McCraw now through mid-October in the gallery at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
A multi-media artist who lives in Germanton, McGraw teaches at Sawtooth School for Visual Arts and Stokes Arts. Besides digital painting, he does video art, sculpture, music production, performance art and fashion design.
The pieces in the show are from a recent collection of “FuturoSurrealist” landscapes made on his iPhone. His enthusiasm for digital art stems from an ecologically conscious desire to reduce waste and develop environmentally sustainable art practices.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.zachmccraw.com.
Mike Lupica among authors appearing here this week
Bookmarks will present several events this week at its independent bookstore, 634 W. Fourth St., and one at BB&T Ballpark. For information, visit www.bookmarksnc.org.
- 6 p.m. Sept. 16: Talking Baseball with Mike Lupica. Sportswriter, columnist and bestselling author Lupica will speak about his latest book for middle-grade readers,”Strike Zone,” at BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. Admission is free, but registration is required at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4294731 — book ticket and meal ticket options are available. Gates open at 5 p.m.
- 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19: Stuart Gibbs’ “Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation” is a kids’ book about the world’s youngest and smartest genius who uses her code-breaking skills to outsmart Albert Einstein. Admission is free.
- 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19: Book launch for Jacinta White’s “Resurrecting the Bones: Born from a Journey through African American Churches & Cemeteries in the Rural South,” her first full-length book of poetry. White is a poet, artist, community advocate, and founder of the World Project. Admission is free.
- 4 p.m. Sept. 21: Jelani Favors’ “Shelter In a Time of Storm: How Black Colleges Fostered Generations of Leadership and Activism” is a history of HBCUs from the 1837 founding of Cheyney State University to the present. Favors is a Winston-Salem native and an associate professor of History at Clayton State University. Admission is free.
Iraqi art featured in exhibit at The Barn at Reynolda
“The Forbidden Art Exhibit” and auction will be 7-9 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Barn at Reynolda, Reynolda Village.
When ISIS controlled Mosul, Iraq, creating art was forbidden. To create and be caught meant torture and death. Despite the high risk, eight artists kept drawing, painting and sculpting their stories. Restore Iraq has curated a collection of 14 pieces in four mediums from these artists.
The auction will benefit Restore Iraq’s orphan care in Mosul, including an art therapy program. For information, visit www.restoreiraq.org/artexhibit.
On the Same Page to present ‘Moonlight’
The Forsyth County Library’s On The Same Page community read will continue this week with a program relating to Uzodinma Iweala’s “Speak No Evil.” The book explores what it means to be different in a conformist society.
“Moonlight” will be screened 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St. The story of a young man’s struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he falls in love, while grappling with his sexuality. “Moonlight” received the 2016 Academy Award for best picture. This film is rated R. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission is free.
Humorist Elliot Engel to speak at literary festival
On the Same Page, Ashe County’s literary festival, will present A Mountain Medley Sept. 17-21.
Presented by the Ashe County Arts Council and Ashe County Public Library, the event will feature 10 authors, including North Carolina’s Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green and the library’s first Appalachian Writer in Residence Robert Gipe.
Preface and Postscript events will include an evening with humorist Dr. Elliot Engel on Sept. 16 and the introduction and discussion of the 2019 Festival Read, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” by Beth Macy.
Most festival events are free, with nominal charges when food is included. Reservations are required for workshops and meals at onthesamepagefestival.org, www.arlibrary.org/ashe, www.ashecountyarts.org or 336-846-2787.
SECCA show to feature works of Singerman
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present “I must love you very much,” by Jessica Singerman, in its curated sale series Southern Idiom Sept. 19-Oct. 13 in the Preview Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
An opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19. The reception is free with a suggested donation of $10 and will include a cash bar (no bar charge for SECCA Members).
A resident of North Carolina since 1980, Singerman lived alternatively in France and the United States during her early life. She has an MFA from the University of Delaware. Her award-winning paintings and drawings are exhibited and collected internationally.
For information, visit www.secca.org or call 336-725-1904.
Oil paintings by Gail Morris on display at Senior Services“These Are a Few of My Favorite Things,” a series of oil paintings and watercolors by local artist Gail Morris, are on display in the gallery at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. They will hang through November.
An annual participant in Senior Services’ Art Show and Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels, Morris studied art at Salem College. Her work has been featured in Beaufort, S.C.’s Tribune, and she was selected by children’s author Candi Lavender to illustrate her book “A Grandmother’s Wish.”
Admission is free. For information, call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org.
Gateway Gallery to present ‘Optical Illusions’ by Beasley
Gateway Gallery will present “Optical Illusions” will guest artist Debbie Beasley Sept. 20-Oct. 31. There will be a reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 20 at 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
The show and sale will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry and cards. The Enrichment Center Percussion Ensemble will perform. The center’s culinary arts students will serve refreshments.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-837-6826 or visit www.enrichmentarc.org.
Frank Campion to talk about work at Gallery VI
Gallery VI will present an artist’s talk by Frank Campion and a reception for his exhibition, “Paintings & Works on Paper,” 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 at 717 N. Trade St., Downtown Arts District, Winston-Salem.
For information, email sue@galleryvi.com or call 336-723-3653.
Winston Fashion Week to bring glamour, fun
The Fifth Annual Winston-Salem Fashion Week, presented by Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, will run Sept. 20-29 in venues throughout the city.
“Fashion in Winston-Salem” opened Thursday and will hang at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, through Oct. 6. The exhibit features the works of WSFW and local designers including drawings, photographs, designs and wearable art. Admission is free
The WSFW opening-night reception will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 held at the Winston Cup Museum Special Events Center, 1355 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The $5 admission fee will be donated to a local nonprofit.
An Urban Street Style show will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the R.J. Reynolds Power Plant Coal Pit, 445 Patterson Ave. It will highlight three emerging designers and celebrate the world-renowned Champion’s 100 years in the apparel industry. Admission is free.
The Designer and Retailer showcases will be Sept. 28 and 29 at the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter Biotech Atrium, 575 Patterson Ave. Ticket prices vary.
For more information, a complete list of events, or tickets, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.
Yadkin Harvest Festival to be held Sept. 21
The Yadkin Arts Council will host the 43rd annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21 on Elm Street in Yadkinville.
There will be music, vendors, art demonstrations, amusements and pony rides.
Bands on the Main Stage include None of the Above, Blues Deville, Oil and Renegar, and Taylor Vaden. There will be appearances by performers from the Willingham Performing Arts Academy and the Yadkin County Junior Appalachian Musicians.
Admission is free. For information, email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.
Whippoorwill set to host Daniel Boone Festival
The Daniel Boone Festival at Whippoorwill Academy and Village will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21.
Activities include music by Chad Richie and Linda Cabe; The Ralston Family band; Doug Davis on the mountain dulcimer; Jack Thompson and Friends; and Andy Trivette. Blacksmith Dink Tharpe will demonstrate his craft. Melissa Williams will cook from the hearth in the Daniel Boone cabin. And more.
Admission is $10, $5 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and under. This event will take place rain or shine. Visitors should bring their own chairs. For information, contact 336-973-3237 or whippoorwillacademy@gmail.com.
Cricket Craft Festival to be held Sept. 21
The annual Cricket Craft Festival will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21 at South Fork Community Center and Park, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem.
More than 50 craft vendors will show and sell seasonal florals, pottery, wood crafts, soaps, jewelry, scarves and hats, woven baskets, Moravian Art and more.
There will be food trucks and free parking. Rain or shine. For information, visit www.cricketsnest.com or call 336-659-4315.
Author has personal story about Hungarian Revolution
Judith Bognar Bean will read and sign copies of her book, “Bittersweet Freedom: What Would You Be Willing To Sacrifice To Live in Freedom?” 3-5 p.m. Sept. 21 at Barnes and Noble Book Store, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, Winston-Salem.
Bean’s book roams from Europe to America to tell the 70-year saga of her family’s suffering in the Nazi occupation of Hungary during WWII. Bean’s father, a Hungarian Freedom Fighter, was swept up in the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and became a major leader of that revolt. The family fled to America when Bean was 2.
Admission is free.
Salem Bach Festival features two concerts
The Music@Home Concert Series and Arts at Augsburg will present two Salem Bach Festival concerts this week in Winston-Salem. Admission to both is free, and donations will be accepted at the door and at www.homemoravian.org/music@home.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 21: “Vespers” will be at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St. The program will be Bach Motet (BWV 230) Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden and music by J.M. Bach, Rosenmüller, and Hammerschmidt with the Magnolia Baroque Ensemble.
- 3 p.m. Sept. 22:
“Mette (Matins),” Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Old Salem. Bach Cantata (BWV 150) Nach dir, Herr, verlanget mich and music of Schütz and Erlebach with the Magnolia Baroque Ensemble.
