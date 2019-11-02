‘Witness for the Prosecution’ to be performed at Stained Glass
Stained Glass Playhouse is presenting Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution” on weekends through Nov. 17. Show times are 3 p.m. today, Nov. 3, and Nov. 10 and 17; and 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 15-16 at 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem.
Vince Hancock directs.
Leonard Vole (Logan Chidester), a young war veteran, stands accused of murdering Emily French, a rich elderly widow who recently redrafted her will to name him the principal heir to her estate.
As his lawyers — senior counsel Sir Wilfrid Robarts (Carl Nubile) and solicitor Mr. Mayhew (Mark March) — struggle to untangle the truth, Crown prosecutor Mr. Myers (Gregg Vogelsmeier) remains adamant that Vole ruthlessly took French’s life in order to inherit her wealth. Only Vole’s enigmatic wife, Romaine (Steffanie Vaughan), can prove his innocence.
Tickets are $17, $14 for seniors (60 and over) and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information about the show, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/witness-for-the-prosecution/.
Symphony Chorus to present ‘All-Night Vigil’
The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Christopher Gilliam, will present a concert featuring Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “All-Night Vigil” at 3 p.m. today, Nov. 3 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
Rachmaninoff composed the “All-Night Vigil” in 1915 and its first performance was in Moscow on March 10, 1915. Based on the liturgies of the Russian Orthodox Church, Rachmaninoff wrote the piece in support of Russia’s participation in WWI. “All-Night Vigil” was initially well-received, but after the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, all religious music was prohibited. The first recording of the piece was made in 1965 but was not allowed to be sold in the Soviet Union. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, it has been recorded at least 45 times. It was one of Rachmaninoff’s favorite compositions.
Tickets are $15 at 336-464-0145 or online at www.wssymphony.org.
Russian Ballet Theatre to perform ‘Swan Lake’
The Russian Ballet Theatre will present a new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” at 6 p.m. today, Nov. 3, at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St.
“Swan Lake” is based on a German fairy tale about the tragic love of Prince Siegfried and Swan Princess, Odette, who is cursed to be a swan by day but a young woman at night. The Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production maintains time-honored Russian traditions while adding new choreography, hand-painted sets, hand-sewn costumes and special-effects makeup.
It was the first ballet that Tchaikovsky scored (1875), and like “The Nutcracker,” the original production was unsuccessful as critics deemed the music was too complicated and the original choreography by Julius Reisinger uninspired. “Swan Lake” was revived in 1895 with new choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.
The dual role of Odette/Odile, with its signature 32 fouettés en tournant, has been performed by most of the world’s leading ballerinas.
Tickets, $29-$7$29-$75, are at www.RussianBalletTheatre.com.
Bookmarks to host three events this week
Bookmarks will present three events this week.
- 3-5 p.m. Nov. 3: Tea with Author Sarah McCoy. Celebrate the paperback release of “Marilla of Green Gables” with bestselling author Sarah McCoy at The Flour Box. Tickets include an author talk, light tea, and a copy of the book. Get your tickets at bpt.me/4333982
- 7 p.m. Nov. 4: Fall Book Club Social at Footnote Coffee and Cafe. An evening with MacMillan Publishers author Therese Anne Fowler (“A Good Neighborhood”) will include drinks, snacks and giveaways. Get book club reading recommendations and pre-order upcoming titles. Registration is $5 at bpt.me/4323049.
- 4 p.m. Nov. 10:
Honoring North Carolina Veterans with Martin Tucker at Bookmarks. Tucker will speak about his book, “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans.” Join us to honor local veterans and hear from the author, a Vietnam-era U.S. Navy veteran and award-winning photojournalist and filmmaker.
Bookmarks and Footnote Cafe are at 634 W. Fourth St. The Flour Box is at the Shaffner House, 150 S. Marshall St. For more information, visit www.bookmarksnc.org .
Arts Council continues Creative Conversations series
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will continue its Creative Conversations series at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, with Gaelynn Lea, 2016 winner of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest, at Hanesbrands Theatre at 209 N. Spruce St.,Winston-Salem.
Lea is a strong advocate for people with disabilities, and she is passionate about disability rights, accessibility in the arts, and living an authentic and meaningful life. She performs from an electric wheelchair and began playing violin 25 years ago after a creative music teacher helped her adapt a playing style that suits her frame. She holds her instrument like a tiny cello and loops her classically trained rhythms and melodies.
The Martha Bassett Show will join Lea to perform her original works, and Lea and Bassett will discuss Lea’s life and work as an artist.
Tickets are $30at www.intothearts.org/events-info/Gaelynn-Lea.
Yadkin Culture Arts Center to showcase Tory Casey
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center will present “Out of the Blue,” by Tory Casey, in the Welborn Gallery Nov. 6-Jan. 2 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. A reception for the artist will be 5-7 Nov. 8.
The exhibit explores community and culture, social commentary, history and folklore. Casey’s paintings are narrative from a bird’s-eye view, using simple images and bright colors. Her medium is usually acrylic on canvas, and she works quickly with small brushes to build up many translucent layers.
For information, visit www.YadkinArts.org
‘Harriet’ to be screened Nov. 5 at Aperture
Triad Cultural Arts will present a screening of “Harriett,” based on the life of the iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet Tubman, at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St.
“Harriett” tells the tale Tubman’s escape from slavery and her transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
After the screening, Cheryl Harry, executive director of Triad Cultural Arts, will moderate a discussion with Anthony Parent, professor of History and American Ethnic Studies, Wake Forest University; Shelia Harrell-Roye, interim assistant director of Visitor Engagement, Old Salem Museums & Gardens; Kellie Easton, co-founder and chief operating officer of Easton Reid Group.
The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Tubman, with Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn and Janelle Monáe in supporting roles. It is rated PG-13. Tickets are at www.aperturecinema.com.
‘Capturing the Flag’ to shown at Parkway
The film, “Capturing the Flag.” will be screened as part of the second Thursday documentary film series at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St.
The documentary concerns voting rights, voter suppression, and free and fair elections in North Carolina. The film follows a tight-knit group of friends who n 2016 traveled to Cumberland County, N.C., where voter suppression was rampant. Their goal was to prove that the big idea of American democracy can be defended by small acts of individual citizens.
Linda Sutton, Democracy N.C. Regional Managing Organizer for Central Piedmont N.C., will speak.
App State arts series continues with ‘Taj Express’
Appalachian State University’s performing arts series, “The Schaefer Center Presents,” will present “Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue” at 7 p.m Nov. 8 in the Schaefer Center, Boone.
“Taj Express” is a fusion of film, dance, India’s pop music, Bollywood culture and deep traditions with colorful costumes, all choreographed by one of Bollywood’s top young choreographers, Vaibhavi Merchant. The music is by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman.
The rest of the 2019-20 Schaefer Center Presents Series includes Old Crow Medicine Show (Nov. 17), Lyle Lovett (Feb. 1), A.I.M (Feb. 5), Trinity Irish Dance Company (Feb. 22), L.A. Theatre Works: Seven (March 24), and Rosanne Cash (April 4).
Tickets are $25, $15 for locals (with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe, and Avery counties), $5 for all students at 800-841-2787, 828-262-4046 or www.theschaefercenter.org.
Gateway Gallery to sell works by artists, school
Gateway Gallery will present “Buy Some Cheer” 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 with guest artists Debbie Beasley, Martina Moore, Kirstie Jones, Vickie Clontz and Forsyth Country Day School at 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
The show and sale will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry, ornaments and cards affordably priced for holiday gift giving. The Enrichment Center Percussion Ensemble will perform. The center’s culinary arts students will make and serve refreshments.
“Buy Some Cheer” will be on display through March 2020. For more information, call 837-6826 or visit www.enrichmentarc.org.
Oleniczak Brown to hold launch party for new book
Jen Oleniczak Brown will hold a launch party for her new book, “Think On Your Feet,” 2-4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Fearless Winston-Salem, 1002 S. Brookstown Ave.
The book is about improving your communication skills at work and in life through improvisation-based thinking and activities. It covers such areas as public speaking, leading and participating in meetings, interpersonal communication skills and interviewing. In a review, Publishers Weekly called it “a helpful maven’s guide ideal for anyone who views a podium with fear and trembling.”
Brown is the founder of The Engaging Educator and Fearless Winston-Salem, and moved to Winston-Salem more than four years ago from New York City.
The book costs $24 (hardcover) and will be for sale by Bookmarks at the launch party, on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble. For information, call 347-239-5996.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.