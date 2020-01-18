Exhibit focuses on work of seventh-graders
“Myself Seeing/Seeing Myself,” an exhibit by Carter G. Woodson seventh-grade girls, will be on display through Feb. 14 at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
A reception for the artists will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7.
The girls worked with visiting artist Diana Greene for four weeks to learn about photography and writing. Greene taught the students how to make portraits that go beyond the selfie.
For information, visit www.sawtooth.org.
Playwrights festival will be today
Barter Theatre’s College Playwrights Festival will be today, Jan. 19, at Barter’s Smith Theatre, 110 W. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia.
Three playwrights have been selected to have their plays developed and read by Barter’s acting company. They are:
- 1 p.m. “Bell” by Sarah Hinerman (Fairmont State University, West Virginia);
- 2 p.m. “A Broken Watch” by Emily Pope (University of Tennessee, Knoxville);
- 3 p.m.
“Revolutionary” by Lee Kromer (Davidson College, N.C.)
The winner will be read at 11 a.m. Jan. 25.
The festival also includes free workshops for any college student interested in developing professional theater skills.
Admission is free. For more information, visit bartertheatre.com/playwriting-festivals.
Paintings by John Peaspanen on display
Liberty Arts Coffee House will present “One Tribe,” paintings by John Peaspanen, Jan. 20-Feb. 24 at 526 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem.
A reception for the artist will be 7-10 p.m. Feb. 7, during The Hop (formerly DADA’s 1st Friday Gallery Hop).
Event celebrates life of MLK Jr.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, JOY Singers of the Yadkin Valley District of the UMC and the Voices of God’s Children will present A Celebration in Spoken Word and Song of the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem.
Admission is free. For more information, call 336-765-5561.
RiverRun presents ‘We Still Live Here — Âs Nutayuneân’
RiverRun will present “We Still Live Here — Âs Nutayuneân” at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, and 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Willingham Theater at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. A discussion will follow.
The story begins in 1994 when Jessie Little Doe, a 30-something Wampanoag social worker, began having recurring dreams: familiar-looking people from another time addressing her in an incomprehensible language. Jessie was perplexed and a little annoyed — why couldn’t they speak English? Later, she realized they were speaking Wampanoag, a language no one had used for more than a century.
These events led Jessie to a earn a master’s degree in linguistics at MIT, and result in something that had never been done before — resurrecting a language in an American Indian community after many generations with no native speakers.
The screenings are part of RiverRun International Film Festival’s Films With Class initiative.
Admission is free. Information is at www.riverrunfilm.com.
Historical Society presents Sherman Carmichael
The Walkertown Area Historical Society will present Sherman Carmichael discussing stories from his eighth book, “Mysterious Tales of the North Carolina Piedmont,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Walkertown Public Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.walkertown areahistoricalsociety.org.
N.C. Black Rep. Co. plans ‘The Book of Leonidas’
North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will present a Living Room Theatre Presentation, “The Book of Leonidas,” by Augusto Amador, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21 at Reynolda Manor branch library auditorium, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem.
Lenny is a Dominican-American hustler selling loosies on the same street corner in Queens that his father, Leonidas, used to rule over as legendary crime lord in the ’70s.
From his loosie profits, he supports and lives with his repressive mother who derides him for not living up to Leonidas’ criminal legacy.
“The Book of Leonidas” is the second play in Augusto’s Latin-American Dictator Trilogy of plays.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.ncblack rep.org.
Local actors will perform play to mark Roe v. Wade
Planned Parenthood’s Forsyth County Education Committee on the Advisory Council will present “Shout Your Abortion” 6-8 p.m. Jan. 22 at Krankies, 211 E. Third. St., Winston-Salem. Doors open at 5:30.
Actors from the 40-Plus Stage Co., Wake Forest University, UNC School of the Arts and more will perform the script, based on “Shout Your Abortion,” a collection of stories by women who have have abortions.
A discussion will follow the performance.
The show marks the Roe v. Wade decision on Jan. 22, 1973.
Admission is free. Gumbo and soup will be served. There will be a cash bar.
Show and reception at SECCA
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present “Alix Hitchcock: Natural Response” with an opening reception 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23 at 750 Marguerite Drive.
Hitchcock’s colorful art on paper works range from gelatin plate monotype prints, encaustic wax monotype prints, to collages made from monotype prints. She mines her relationship to the natural environment through compositions of humans, birds, sea animals and tree forms.
Hitchcock received her master’s degree in painting from New York University in 1983.
She was the Winston-Salem Artist of the Year in 1998 and is a founding board member of Artworks Gallery, a cooperative gallery in Winston-Salem.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.secca.org.
Two shows at Reeves Theater
The Reeves Theater will present two shows this week at 129 W. Main St., Elkin.
The B3 Social Club will be at 8 p.m. Jan. 24. Doors open at 7:30.
House bandleader Tommy Jackson will perform on the B3 organ, with members of the House Band, and other local musicians for a monthly party. There will be a live jam session and dancing.
Admission is $10 at the door.
The Travelin’ McCourys will play at 8 p.m. Jan. 25.
The 2019 Grammy Award-winners in for Best Bluegrass Album, the Travelin’ McCourys are making their Reeves Theater debut.
Tickets are $30-$35 at www.reevestheater.com. For information, call 336-258-8240
Winston-Salem Symphony, Youth Symphony perform
The Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony will perform a Concert for Community at 3 p.m. Jan. 25 in Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus, Winston-Salem.
Tim Redmond, music director, and Mark Norman, interim youth orchestras program director, will conduct the program that will feature the combined professional and youth symphonies, of about 128 musicians.
The Winston-Salem Symphony, conducted by Norman, will open the concert with Enigma for Symphony Orchestra by the 2019 UNC School of the Arts composition contest winner Jacob Hinson.
The 2019 Peter Perret Youth Talent Search winners will then take the stage with the Winston-Salem Symphony under the baton of Redmond.
For the second half of the concert, the Symphony and the Youth Symphony will combine to play Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64. Admission is free, but registration is required at www.WSymphony.org.
Sacred steel and harmony coming to the Willingham
Southern gospel and soul by the sacred steel-led rhythms of the Allen Boys and harmonies of the Dedicated Men of Zion will be showcased at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Yadkinville.
Sacred steel is a blues-gospel genre that arose in Pentecostal-Holiness churches in the 1930s. The Allen Boys, from Mount Airy, bring the genre to the secular world.
Opening the show is the Dedicated Men of Zion. Led by Anthony Daniels, the members of this gospel vocal group grew up together attending church in Eastern North Carolina. The Dedicated Men of Zion are on the Music Maker Relief Foundation’s artist roster.
Tickets are $20 at www.Blue RidgeMusicCenter.org or 336) 679-2941.
Afternoon of poetry and remembrances
Ed and Emily Wilson will present an afternoon of poetry and remembrances of the poet A.R. Ammons 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Special Collections and Archives (Room 625, Z. Smith Reynolds Library), Wake Forest University campus, Winston-Salem.
Ammons and his family spent the 1973-1974 school year at Wake Forest, living near the Wilsons in a faculty neighborhood, in what turned out to be the beginning of a 30-year friendship.
Emily Wilson’s most recent book, “When I Go Back to My Home Country: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons,” chronicles that friendship and will be available for sale in collaboration with Bookmarks.
Light refreshments will be served.
Admission is free, but registration is requested at zanisht@wfu.edu.
Stokes Historical Society highlights Sparks story
The Stokes County Historical Society will present Steve Shelton and “The Story of Charley Sparks, John Sparks’ Adopted Brother” at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Walnut Cove Public Library, 106 W. Fifth St., Walnut Cove.
This program explores the true identity of Charley Sparks and how he came to be “adopted” by John (Wiseman) Sparks, the circus man who helped found Vade Mecum Springs.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.sc-hs.org or email stokescountyhistorical society@yahoo.com.
