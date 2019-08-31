Shows planned at Artworks Gallery
Artworks Gallery will present Marion Adams’ “Wild” and Nanu Lindgren LaRosee’s “Someone to Watch Over Me” today, Sept. 1, through Sept. 28 at 564 N. Trade St., Downtown Arts District, Winston-Salem.
Artworks will be open for the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6. An artists’ reception will be 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8.
“Wild,” by Adams, has both two and three-dimensional artwork representing animals of African and Far Eastern regions. Although whimsical in appearance, the majority of the wild animals portrayed in the exhibit are on the endangered list. She has chosen re-purposed items for her sculpture.
LaRosee is presenting mixed-media paintings that are her visual response to the idea of “Someone to Watch Over Me” and the mixed meanings that phrase has in our lives. LaRosee explores the unnerving idea that we are all under constant surveillance by phones, computers, cars, security cameras, fitbits and work badges in a lighter, sometimes humorous way.
Admission is free. Visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org or call 336-723-5890. It is open Wednesday-Sunday.
Karma Salon & Gallery to showcase Edy Patton
Karma Salon & Gallery will present “Postcards to Home — An Exploration of My Favorite Places,” oil-on-canvas paintings by Edy Patton, Sept. 2-Oct. 25 at 206 W. Sixth St.
Proceeds from sale of the work will benefit Annie’s Hope, a home that is being built for at-risk youth and battered women.
Admission to the exhibition is free. Karma is open Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday and Monday by appointment at 336-682-2671.
Yadkin center presents ‘Face of My South’
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center will present “Face of My South — A Visual Anthology of Southern Life by Sharon Grubbs” in the Welborn Gallery Sept. 6-Nov. 4. A reception for the artist will be 5 p.m. Sept. 6 with refreshments and a brief artist’s talk at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
The exhibit is Grubbs’ attempt to explain the South — its people, landscapes, food, gardens and heritage. In more than 20 works in oil, “Face of My South” explores the vibrant color and subtle contrasts as by a Yadkin County native.
Paintings are in Grubbs’ impressionistic style, bringing together a palette of vibrant colors with fresh, loose brushstrokes.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.sharongrubbs.com or www.YadkinArts.org .
First Friday Gallery Hop planned
The September DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop — Arts and Education Hop — will be 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6. Streets will be barricaded for pedestrian traffic only on the 500 and 600 blocks of Trade and Sixth streets from Cherry to Liberty streets.
The featured exhibition by multi-media artist Linda Lindsly will be in the DADA Members Gallery at North Trade Street Arts, 604-A N. Trade St.
The Piedmont Opera and The Winston-Salem Youth Chorus will perform shortly after 7 p.m. in front of the DADA office on Trade Street.
There will be demonstrations by the North Trade Street Arts Gallery artists and displays by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and Spring Theatre. Sayso Coffee, Ice Cream will present pop-ups.
The 600 block of Trade will also host photo stations, street chalk, hula hoops and bubbles. Girl Scout “Multi Troop” will have make-and-take activities for the family.
Parking is $2 in the Sixth and Cherry deck. For information, visit www.dadaws.net.
Sawtooth presents works by Mariyah Sultan
Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present “the scenic route: no return,” paintings and drawings by Mariyah Sultan, Sept. 6-27 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. An opening reception for the artist will be 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6.
Sultan is a gestural abstractionist with figurative reference, and is connected and influenced by a range of art movements including cubism, lyrical abstractionism, the Cobra movement, and the street artists of New York.
Many of the works were begun or seen to completion in the presence of musicians in performance or studio settings.
Admission is free. Sawtooth is open Monday-Saturday. More information is at 336-723-7395 or www.sawtooth.org .
Festival for the Homeless planned Sept. 7
A Festival for the Homeless will be 2-6 p.m. Sept. 7 at Gateway Commons Park, 1580 Oak St., Winston-Salem.
The Phase Band will open this year’s festival. Ronald Reginald “Ron R” King is the master of ceremonies. Mercy Falls, Neil Tolbert and Saundra Crenshaw will perform.
Admission is free. Donations to benefit the area’s homeless population can be sent to Potter’s House Family Resource Center, P.O. Box 4221, Winston-Salem, NC 27115.
To volunteer or get more information, call 336-602-7722 or visit Festival for the Homeless Facebook page. The event will be held rain or shine.
Jewelry, Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show & Sale
The Forsyth Gem & Mineral Club, Inc., will present the 48th annual Jewelry, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show & Sale Sept. 6-8 at the education building, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
This year’s show focuses on the minerals, gems and fossils of Mexico. There will be 28 dealers, demonstrations and educational exhibits and presentations.
Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 8.
Parking is free. Enter at Gate 9 off 27th Street.
Admission $3, free for children through grade 12, with accompanying adult. Visit www.forsyth gemclub.com .
Story Time at Winston Square Park
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, in collaboration with the City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, will sponsor “Story Time” at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7 in Winston Square Park, 310 N. Marshall St., next to The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. Story Time is for pre-school age children and their families.
Terry Schupbach-Gordon, who lives and works in Yadkin County, says her stories come from everywhere but have taken on the flavor of the Southeastern United States, which she now calls home. The stories are designed to celebrate the sounds of individual voices and include music, puppets and audience participation.
Admission is free. Parking is available in The Arts Council lot on Spruce Street.
Studio moving sale of art work planned
A studio moving sale of art work by three Winston-Salem artists — Terri Dowell-Dennis, Alix Hitchcock and the late Anne Kesler Shields — will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7 at their second-floor studio, 1134 Burke St. — through the glass door to the right of Burke St. Pizza.
Framed and unframed prints, drawings, sculpture and paintings will be for sale.
Dowell-Dennis is a recipient of two N.C. Arts Council Fellowships (2000, 2006), a Regional Artist Project Grant (2000), and an N.C. Arts Council Project Grant (1993). She has exhibited widely in the southeastern U.S. Visit www. TerriDowellDennis.com.
Hitchcock was the Winston-Salem Artist of the Year in 1998, and is a founding member of Artworks Gallery. Visit www.AlixHitchcock.com .
Kesler Shields, 1932-2012, exhibited widely in N.C., Va., and Brooklyn, N.Y. Before her death, she had a large retrospective exhibit in 2012 at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art. Visit www.AnneKeslerShields.com .
Young Stanley to perform at the Willingham
The Yadkin Arts Council will present Nathan Stanley at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
The grandson of the bluegrass music icon Ralph Stanley, Nathan Stanley made his music debut at the age of 2 on stage with his grandfather at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, playing the spoons for the Clinch Mountain Boys. He later graduated to playing the mandolin, and in 2007 became the lead singer and rhythm guitar player for the Clinch Mountain Boys.
Tickets are $22 at www.yadkin arts.org or 336-679-2941. For information, email info@yadkin arts.org .
Jazz Classique plans concerts
Jazz Classique has concerts coming up Sept. 8-December throughout the Triad. John Wilson, drums; John Mochnick, piano; Roberto Orihuela, vibraphone; Matt Kendrick, bass, will play the following dates.
- 1 p.m. Sept. 8: “Constellation,” will include music by Bach, Corelli, Krieger, Chopin, Beethoven, Orff and Brubeck, First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston- Salem. For information, call 336-722-2714. Admission is free.
- 4 p.m. Oct. 6: “Constellation” redux at Steinway Piano Gallery, Jefferson Village, 1562 Highroads Blvd., Suite A, Greensboro. Call 336-703-1061.
- December
, date and time to be announced: “A Classique Christmas,” will include music by Bach, Pachelbel, Heinichen, deLeLande, Mozart and Poulenc, part of Music Carolina’s WinterFest, at Shirley Recital Hall, Salem College Fine Arts Center, Winston-Salem. Admission TBA.
