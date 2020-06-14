Black Repertory Co. hosts online artist series
North Carolina Black Repertory Co. will continue the Holy Ground Artist Spotlight Series live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Mondays in June.
The Holy Ground Artist Spotlight Series profiles artists who are part of the N.C. Black Rep family. The programs will feature live performances, archival footage, and surprise guests. Jackie Alexander, artistic director, will moderate.
The remaining lineup is:
- June 15: Stephen Hill, television star, will talk about his years in New York theater and independent film to his role on “Magnum P.I.”
- June 22: Jimmie JJ Jeter, Broadway actor, will share his journey from the Black Repertory Co.’s Teen Ensemble to leading man in “Hamilton.”
For more information, go to www.ncblackrep.org.
Bookmarks schedules digital gatherings
Bookmarks will host two digital events this week. Admission is free, but registration is required at www.bookmarksnc.org/calendar.
- 7 p.m. June 15: Random House Publishers will attend the Summer Book Club Social to talk about coming releases, recently published titles, and older favorites for book clubs this summer. Attendees will receive free advanced reading copies and other giveaways.
- 10 a.m. June 20: Summer Reading Kick Off will include the Speech Bus with a special storytime and illustrator Kyle Webster as he leads a drawing exercise.
Discussion focuses on 30 years of American TV
RiverRun International Film Festival and Indie Lens Pop-Up and Internet Archive will present “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project” at 7:30 p.m. June 16 online.
After the screening, there will be a talkback with director Matt Wolf, producer Kyle Martin, film subject Michael Metelits, and Roger Macdonald, Television Archive Fellow at the Internet Archive.
In the interest of furthering and protecting the truth, Marion Stokes recorded American television 24 hours a day for more than 30 years. She recorded on 70,000 VHS tapes, capturing revolutions, lies, wars, triumphs, and catastrophes that tell us who we were and how television has shaped the world of today.
The viewing is free. To register, visit https://ovee.itvs.org/screenings/0hzev.
Local black history celebrated with Juneteenth festival
Winston-Salem’s rich African-American cultural traditions and a celebration of the 155th anniversary of the first reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth, will be 3-5 p.m. June 20 on Triad Cultural Arts’ Facebook page Live and on WSTV Channel 13.
The theme is a “New Season of Freedom,” which is reflects the new challenges that undermine freedom and justice for black and brown people.
In partnership with Aperture Cinema, the film, “Miss Juneteenth” will be highlighted. Produced by Winston-Salem native Neil Creque Williams, “Miss Juneteenth” is the story of a determined woman who takes on the burden of representing history and generations of black women. Williams will participate in a Q&A after the film.
The festival will include:
- Music and dance — jazz — Genre Band
- Crafts — quilting demonstration
- Gospel — Renaissance Choir
- African Dance — Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble
- Cultural Dance — Greater Vision Dance Company
- Health Discussion: Wake Forest Baptist Health will hold information sessions on COVID-19
- Visual Art — painting by Leo Rucker
- Food History — Sweet Potatoes Restaurant
Food Lion, Inc., is the presenting partner. WXLV, Urban League and Innovation Quarter are Diamond Partners. Additional sponsors are the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest Baptist Health and the City of Winston-Salem.
For information, visit www.triad culture.org or call 336-757-8556.
