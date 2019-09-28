On the Same Page events continue this week
The Forsyth County Library’s On The Same Page community read will conclude this week with two programs relating to Uzodinma Iweala’s “Speak No Evil,” at the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free.
The book explores what it means to be different in a conformist society.
- 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30: LGBTQIA: The Next Generation, with Nyles Claire Suer, North Star LGBTQ Community Center. What is it like to be young and identify as LGBTQ in Winston-Salem? Suer, director of the North Star center, will moderate a panel discussion.
- 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5: Wazobia, On The Same Page Finale, will be a celebration of the food and music of Nigeria.
UNCSA to kick off its new season
The School of Dance at UNC School of the Arts will kick off its 2019-2020 season with a performance by senior contemporary dancers in the Pluck Project, a student-led initiative that launches the dancers into the professional world. The piece will be choreographed by guest artist Shannon Gillen.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-5, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, in Agnes de Mille Theatre on the UNCSA campus, 1522 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.
Gillen’s piece will explore themes such as reflected light, fantasy, shadow and collective hive movement. The New York Times has Gillen as “fearsome” and an “electrifying theatrical presence.”
Fall Dance will also showcase second- and third-year contemporary dancers in pieces choreographed by guest artist and alumnus Ashley Lindsey and UNCSA faculty members Dayna Fox, an alumna; and Ming-Lung Yang.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students, at www.uncsa.edu .
Open Mic moves to Coffee Park Arts
Beginning Oct. 1, Winston-Salem Writers Open Mic will move to Coffee Park Arts coffee shop inside the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St.
Open Mic is the first Tuesday of each month with sign-ups at 6:45 p.m. and readings beginning at 7. Writers are welcome to read up to five minutes of their work to a friendly audience.
Admission is and open to all. For information, visit www.wswriters.org and click on Programs and Open Mic.
Sphinx Virtuosi performing Oct. 1 at School of the Arts
Sphinx Virtuosi, a chamber orchestra composed of 18 of the nation’s top Black and Latino classical soloists will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in Watson Hall on the campus of the UNC School of the Arts.
The Winston-Salem concert is part of their national tour, “For Justice and Peace.” It is their second trip to UNCSA after a first engagement in October 2018.
Sphinx’s “For Justice and Peace” program will include selections from among the following: “Fuga con Pajarillo” by Romero Aldemaro, “Divertimento for String Orchestra” by Béla Bartók, “Global Warming” by Michael Abels, “Elegy: In Memoriam — Stephen Lawrence” by Philip Herbert, “For Justice and Peace” by Xavier Foley, “Source Code” by Jessie Montgomery, and “Death and the Maiden” by Franz Schubert.
Tickets are $25, $20 for students with ID at uncsa.edu/ performances or 336-721-1945.
Parkway United to screen ‘Stories Beyond Borders’
Parkway United Church of Christ will screen “Stories Beyond Borders” at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem. A discussion will be after the screening.
The program features five short films that show attacks on immigrant families and communities. Beyond building empathy, these films lift up stories of resilience and strength, while illustrating some of the ways people can give their time, energy and resources to support organizing led by immigrant communities.
“Stories Beyond Borders” is a project of Working Films, a national nonprofit organization based in Wilmington.
Admission is free. Registration is requested at www.eventbrite.com/e/stories-beyond-borders- winston-salem-tickets- 71534528701
Artist’s work on display at High Point University
High Point University will present “Seeing From Within: The Magical Femiverse,” by Emily Clare of Winston-Salem. A reception for the artist will open the show 4-6 p.m. Oct. 3 in The Sechrest Gallery of Art, Charles E. and Pauline Hayworth Fine Arts Center, High Point. The exhibition will hang through Nov. 1.
Clare studied at Vanderbilt University, then at the College of Charleston with Leo Manske who introduced her to drawing techniques using graphite, lithographic crayon with turpenoid, watercolors, soft pastels and mixed media.
Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art showed her work in March and April.
‘Moving Landmarks’ by Helen Simoneau Danse
Helen Simoneau Danse, in collaboration with Incendiary Brewing Co., will present “Moving Landmarks” 8:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Bailey Power Plant Coal Pit, 486 N. Patterson Ave., Innovation Quarter, Winston-Salem.
The evening will showcase dance works by former and current Simoneau Danse company members, including Kayla Farrish, Marielis Garcia and Kristin Taylor, and an excerpt from Simoneau’s newest work, “Darling.”
Admission is free.
Sawtooth directors’ works make up new exhibition
Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present “Built In: Studio Directors’ Exhibition,” featuring recent work from each of Sawtooth’s studio directors. A reception 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4 will open the show, and it will run through Nov. 1 in the Davis Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St.
The reception will celebrate former ceramics director Warren Moyer, commemorating both his 30th year at Sawtooth and his recent retirement. During his tenure, Warren grew the ceramics program from 40 students a year to more than 250 students a semester. Sawtooth’s new ceramics director, Seth Charles, will also be exhibiting his work and at the opening-night reception.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.sawtooth.org.
Several programs to be held held at ASU’s Turchin Center
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at Appalachian State University has a full roster of exhibitions, ARTtalks and workshops.
A Fall Exhibition Celebration will be 6-10 p.m. Oct. 4 at 423 W. King St., Boone, in conjunction with the downtown Boone Art Crawl. Admission is free.
A new exhibition is “Keith Bryant: Metaphorical Reality” in the Mayer Gallery. It will hang through Feb. 1. Bryant’s spherical sculptures can be seen from King Street cascading down the interior walls of the Mayer Gallery. Bryant works in wood, ceramics, metals and found objects creating work from a place that exists beyond the confines of language.
For more information visit www.tcva.org/exhibitions.
Painters’ Guild to hold annual fine arts sale
The Carolina Painters’ Guild will present “Fall Back in Love With Art,” its annual fine art sale and exhibit, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 4 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5 at 5548 Brookberry Farm, Winston-Salem.
The show and sale is a fundraiser for Crisis Control Ministry.
Chuck Brodsky to perform at Muddy Creek on Oct. 4
The Fiddle and Bow Society will present Chuck Brodsky, a storyteller, songwriter and troubadour, 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Muddy Creek Music Hall, 5455, Bethania Road, Winston-Salem.
Brodsky has performed at festivals and in concerts throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe. He has performed three times at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and 22 of his Baseball story songs are in the Hall of Fame’s sound recording library.
Brodsky’s 11th album, “Tell Tale Heart,” was self-produced, recorded in Asheville and was among the top 10 most played CDs on folk radio in 2015. In March of 2018, Chuck released his latest album, “Them And Us.”
Admission is $18, $16 for Fiddle and Bow members. For information, visit www.fiddle andbow.org.
Pierette Players to present tale of five ‘Betties’
The Pierrette Players will present “Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties” 8 p.m. Oct. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Drama Workshop in Salem College’s Elberson Fine Arts Center, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem.
“Collective Rage” is a dark 2018 comedy by Jen Silverman that has been praised for its honest, powerful and hilarious portrayal of five very different women all named Betty. Betty is rich; Betty is lonely; Betty’s busy working on her truck; Betty wants to talk about love; but Betty needs to hit something.
Tickets are $10 for the public, $7 for outside college students and Salem faculty with ID,$5 for Salem students with ID, available at the venue 30 minutes before curtain. Run time is about 90 minutes.
Brewery to host benefit for the N.C. Zoo
Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. will host a benefit for the N.C. Zoo, featuring zoo animals and mascots, 2-6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the taproom, 772 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The Slanted Shed and The Chicken Coop trucks will sell food. Lisa & the Saints will play music, and Fiddlin’ Fish will release its limited-edition Pine Barren Pale Ale, made for the N.C. Zoo and named after the state frog, the Pine Barren tree frog.
Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and include a pint of Fiddlin’ Fish beer, a plate from one of the food trucks and entry in a zoo raffle. Proceed benefit the N.C. Zoo and animal conservation worldwide.
Chamber ensemble to perform in Watson Hall
Eighth Blackbird, a contemporary chamber ensemble, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in Watson Hall, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.
Called “one of the smartest, most dynamic contemporary classical ensembles on the planet” by the Chicago Tribune, Eighth Blackbird will play Nina Shekhar’s “ice ‘n’ SPICE,” Andy Akiho’s “Karakurenai,” Fjola Evans’ “Eroding,” Holly Harrison’s “Lobster Tales and Turtle Soup,” Molly Joyce’s “Less is More,” Viet Cuong’s “Electric Aroma,” Jonathan Bailey Holland’s “The Clarity of Cold Air,” and Julius Eastman’s “Stay On It.”
Tickets are $25, $20 for students with ID at uncsa.edu/ performances or call 336-721-1945.
